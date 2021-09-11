6 NASA inventions we use every day

Despite being synonymous with space travel and missions beyond planet Earth, NASA is full of scientists who constantly apply themselves to the fabrication of ingenuities, supporting not only the aerospace agency’s proposal, but also to several areas of the industry that can benefit from such inventions. Thus, a good part of these technologies, over the decades, became common to the public for bringing home and everyday properties, proving NASA’s social role in influencing people’s lives.

Check out below some of NASA’s main inventions that, if you don’t use them every day, you certainly know are part of the routine of many people around the planet.

1. Wireless vacuum cleaner

(Source: Black and Decker / Reproduction)

To carry out the Apollo and Gemini space missions, NASA had the support of Black and Decker in building a portable and independent drill capable of extracting lunar soil samples. So, according to NASA’s Technology Transfer Program, a computer program designed to optimize the drill’s motor and energy consumption began manufacturing the popular cordless vacuum cleaner we know today.

2. Frozen foods

(Source: Wikipedia / Reproduction)

Fruit freezing technology was developed by NASA to be able to transport essential food items for long Apollo missions in a portable way. According to NASA’s Technology Transfer Program, this technique consists of cooking, freezing and then reheating in a vacuum chamber to remove ice crystals, resulting in the maintenance of 98% of the nutritional value in an 80% more product. compact.

3. Glasses with resistant lenses

(Source: NASA / Reproduction)

In addition to creating anti-fog technology for glasses and lenses, NASA developed clear materials with hard diamond coatings for aerospace systems, making them invulnerable to scratches or scratches. In addition, a welding curtain manufactured in the 1980s and capable of absorbing, filtering and scattering intense light was adapted to modern accessories, giving rise to ultraviolet rays blocking glasses.

4. Improved tires

(Source: Inhabitat / Reproduction)

In partnership with NASA, Goodyear created a new tire material for the aerospace company to install on Viking Program landing parachutes. With more resistance, strength and durability, the tires, which could withstand temperatures of up to -125ºC, were taken to consumers in general, and today they have a useful life of 16 thousand kilometers longer than conventional radials.

5. Viscoelastic Mattresses

(Source: The Bamboo Factory / Reproduction)

Also known as memory foam, the memory foam mattress was created by NASA in the 1960s with the concept of providing greater seating comfort and safety during aerospace missions. Over time, the material came to be used in virtually everything, including general upholstery, horse saddles, amusement park structures, and even by NASCAR car manufacturers to keep vehicles safer.

6. Computerized elements

(Source: Wikipedia / Reproduction)

Among so many technologies created and improved by NASA, the area that most supported and gained news was computational, bringing true revolutions to the usual scenario. Among them, laptops stand out, with the GRiD Compass being the first manufactured in the world, in 1983 for a space shuttle mission launched from Kennedy Space Center, the precision GPS, transmitted using data from a global network of receivers, and the mouse, which allowed, in the 1960s, the manipulation of data directly from the computer screen.