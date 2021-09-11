68-year-old Rondonense is another fatal victim of Covid-19 – EVERYDAY





The city’s Health Department, epidemiology sector, recorded this Friday (10) a total of 110 active cases of Covid-19, of these, 10 are hospitalized in the ICU, 05 in the UPA or hospital and the other 95 are in isolation home. Of the hospitalized patients, 07 are intubated.

Today, 49 Rondonians with suspected disease awaiting test results, 1 patient suspected of having the disease is admitted to the ICU. Another 199 are in Call Center monitoring.

Marshal Rondon has already had a total of 7188 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 6940 people have recovered. There have also been 138 deaths from the disease.

Male, 68 years old. The symptoms presented were cough, hyposaturation and respiratory distress. He sought care at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) on August 25, having been transferred to Hospital Bom Jesus, in the city of Toledo, the following day. RT-PCR was collected on 9/05, with results confirmed for Covid-19 on 9/09. The death occurred on 06/09.

Deaths related to Covid-19 are disclosed and counted considering that the disease is classified as a pandemic, that is, it is an epidemic of infectious disease that spreads among the population located in a large geographic region.



