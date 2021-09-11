7 movies about 9/11 to watch on streaming · TV News

In September 11, 2001 , four planes were hijacked by Islamic terrorists in the United States and two of these aircraft hit the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York. Films and documentaries available on streaming Netflix, YouTube, Globoplay, HBO Go and Telecine help tell the story about the attack that turns 20 this Saturday (11).

O TV news separated a list of seven of the various productions that recall the events that broke out two decades ago, when 19 members of the Islamic fundamentalist organization al-Qaeda carried out a suicide plan and killed more than three thousand people in the attack that became known as September 11 or 9/ 11 –nine-eleven (month 9 and 11 in English).

One of the highlights is When is it worth? (2021), a film produced by Netflix recently released on August 3, which dramatically recounts the journey of a lawyer charged with determining the amount of compensation that families of victims of the terrorist attack should receive.

There is also the documentary 9/11 – A Vida Under Attack, by the British BBC network and available on Globoplay, which compiles several videos recorded by people present in New York during the fateful days.

Check out the list:

How much? (Netflix)

From the same producers as Spotlight (2015) — winner of the Oscar for best film in 2016, How much is it worth? follows Ken Feinberg (Michael Keaton), a lawyer who discovers the meaning of empathy in order to determine the amount of compensation for the families of those killed in the WTC towers. The film is based on a true story and stars Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan.

The Darkest Hour (Netflix)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow — who won an Oscar for best direction for the film War on Terror (2010), The Darkest Hour (2012) dramatizes the hunt for Osama bin Laden (1957-2011), leader and founder of al-Qaeda. As the terrorist was killed during filming, the production had to adapt the script. Starring Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke and Joel Edgerton.

The Twin Towers (Netflix and YouTube)

From the perspective of officers John McLoughlin (Nicolas Cage) and Will Jimeno (Michael Peña), The Twin Towers (2006) tells the heroic journey of agents who entered the WTC’s second tower to help evacuate the building just before it was hit. . Officers are trapped in the rubble and struggle to survive while reflecting on their lives.

9/11 – Life Under Attack (Globoplay)

Produced by the British channel BBB, the documentary film 9/11 – A Vida Under Attack (2020) brings together in 90 minutes several videos and photos of witnesses to the terrorist attack, in addition to having testimonies of these people and an update on their lives. years after the attack. Last Sunday (5), Fantástico aired excerpts from the production.

United Flight 93 (Telecine and YouTube)

The movie United Flight 93, released in 2006, tells the story of one of the aircraft hijacked by al-Qaeda members. Starring Christian Clemenson, Cheyenne Jackson and David Alan Basche, the film shows how the passengers themselves sacrificed to intervene in the plans of the terrorists and bring down the plane far from the American population.

In the Shadow of the Towers: September 11 in Stuyvesant (HBO Go)

The original HBO documentary In the Shadow of the Towers: 9/11 in Stuyvesant features alumni reports from the renowned Stuyvesant public school, located just blocks from the WTC’s Twin Towers. Former students recall what they saw and experienced in the morning of a class that should have been normal.

Fahrenheit 11/09 (YouTube)

Considered one of the most famous documentaries on the subject, Fahrenheit 09/11 (2004) portrays the events focusing on tracing a connection between George W. Bush (then president of the United States during the attack) and the family of bin Laden. Michael Moore signs the script and directs, as well as starring in the film.

Bonus: Tipping Point (Netflix)

The documentary series Tipping Point – 9/11 and the War on Terror (2021), released on Netflix on Sept. 1, shows over five episodes of this first season how al-Qaeda got its start in the 1980s, the September 11 itself, plus the US response to the attack at home and abroad.