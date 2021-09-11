‘A real nightmare’, says Patricia Poeta after emergency surgery | celebrities



Patricia Poeta underwent emergency surgery – Reproduction

Published 10/09/2021 2:52 PM

Rio – Patricia Poeta wrote a long outburst to her followers this Friday (10). The presenter of ‘É de Casa’ underwent an unexpected emergency surgery last week.

“The fact is that, sometimes, life gives us every surprise. I woke up with a slight sore throat last week. Everything seemed under control. I was properly medicated, even. But the problem is that, in a few hours, that ‘small inflation’, imperceptible to the naked eye, already descended almost to the base of the neck. From there down, it was certainly life-threatening. Therefore, the operation had to be urgent, on the same day as the hospital,” began the report.

Patricia Poeta continued detailing the scare for the fans. “Face? was disfigured. A real nightmare. Well, after the hours of operation, another big challenge was already underway: exercise patience, prayer and positive thinking… And for what? for the next exams and their possible consequences; to face the pain of swallowing your own saliva, to try and not be able to open your mouth to speak, eat, etc. Patience to relearn certain things, respecting the time of your own body- and even psychologically shaken with the latest intense events.”

“I don’t think it could be more objective and true here. But, after telling a little of this saga, what is left of it all? Why, sometimes, when everything is going so well, something sudden takes us away? It makes us, literally, stop?! Honestly, that’s what I’m trying to discover, learn… But in this learning process, a certainty: that I will never forget the affection of all of you, as well as the help I received from all the health professionals who they took care of me – competent people who are there to give themselves to others”, he said.

The presenter ended the outburst with thanks. “Thank you so much, @dr.ediocavallaro and your entire team. May we continue to face and strengthen ourselves with the obstacles that appear ahead – and without ever failing to value this great opportunity that is ‘living’. Yes, because the simple the fact of being able to get out of bed in good health is already a huge victory. And a good reason to thank yourself too,” he concluded.