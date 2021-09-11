Abimael Guzmán, leader of Shining Path, dies | World

The information was confirmed by RPP Noticias radio, but the cause of death was not disclosed.

In August, the former guerrilla was transferred from the maximum security penitentiary, the Callao Naval Base prison, near Lima, to a hospital in the region due to health problems.

Guzmán, a former philosophy professor, launched an insurgency against the Peruvian government in 1980, advocating a peasant revolution. On the eve of that year’s presidential elections – the first democratic vote after 12 years of military rule in Peru – the Senderos declared armed struggle.

With a Maoist ideological matrix, the armed group Sendero Luminoso emerged in the 1960s in Peru. After Gúzman’s arrest and other security forces’ operations, the Sendero went into decline, but a remnant group still operates autonomously in the country.

Gúzman was captured in 1992. He was sentenced to life in prison as the intellectual mentor of one of the most violent conflicts in Latin America between the Shining Path and the Peruvian government, which left nearly 70,000 dead between the 1980s and 2000, according to estimates by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

At the time of capture, the group’s historical leader was hiding in a three-story residence in the Surquillo district of Lima, where one operated a ballet academy as a front.