Actor pleads guilty for pyramid scheme of more than R$ 3 billion and could be arrested

Actor Zachary Horwitz assumed his participation in the administration of a pyramid scheme that involved revenues of around US$650 million (about R$3 billion). If convicted, the artist could face up to 20 years in prison. Information is from the New York Post.

In documents presented, Zachary admits to having deceived more than 250 investors, including friends and relatives, in order to maintain his lifestyle.

With the money from the pyramid scheme, Horwitz bought a $5.7 million mansion in Los Angeles, USA, luxury cars, first-class travel tickets and even financed the production of low-budget films with his presence in the cast.

In April, the actor was arrested and accused of concocting licensing deals with media groups such as Netflix, HBO, and other platforms in order to secure funding for his film distributor.

In 2013, Zachary founded 1inMM Capital LLC, claiming to distribute English films to the Latin American market through partnerships. In 2015, the actor sent his “investors” bottles of Johnny Walker Blue Label whiskey, along with an annual report that said the company had “successfully acquired and distributed 49 films”.

In another report, the actor revealed that he has expanded his partnerships to distribute films to Australia and New Zealand. Investors ended up being duped with promises of a return of up to 40% within a year. As payments were delayed, the artist invented e-mail exchanges with executives to justify his debts.

