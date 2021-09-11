Actress is in serious condition after being run over by a truck loaded with cement

British actress Kathryn Prescott was hit by a cement truck last Tuesday, 7th, when crossing a highway in New York, USA. The information was released this Thursday, 9 by his twin sister Megan Prescott.

The 30-year-old actresses have become known for acting together as sisters Katie and Emily from the third season of the series ‘Skins’ (‘Youth in the Skin’), available on Netflix. Kathryn also starred in the film ‘Together Forever’ (2019).

“I got the most terrible phone call of my life Tuesday night. My twin sister Kathryn got hit by a truck,” Megan began in her Instagram post. “After undergoing complex surgery, some of Kathryn’s injuries include: pelvis broken in two places, both legs broken, as well as foot and left hand.”

“She is incredibly lucky to be alive. It narrowly avoided paralysis. Doctors are hopeful that she will fully recover, but that will only be possible with the right care now,” said the actress.

Kathryn is alone in New York, with no one in her family, who lives in the UK. The sister asked for help to be allowed to enter the US and be able to take care of her sister. Due to the new coronavirus pandemic, foreigners from the United Kingdom, Brazil and other countries listed by the US government, who are not residents of the country, are prohibited from entering the United States.

“I need to be there with her to help her with everything since she won’t be able to do almost anything on her own. She will be in rehab for a long time and needs 24-hour care, even after she leaves the hospital,” explained Megan.

“I asked the US Embassy to waive the current restrictions that prohibit any non-US citizen from entering the US and I was denied earlier today and I am devastated. I’m double vaccinated, I took a PCR test yesterday and I can fly at any time”, he said in the publication.

Megan concluded with an appeal to anyone who can help her enter the country to care for her sister and was very emotional about the situation. “I know there’s a lot going on in the world right now, but I’m heartbroken that I can’t be with my twin at this horrible time in her life, when she desperately needs me — I don’t want her to go through this alone.”