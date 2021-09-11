‘Adolescents do not get vaccinated against Covid for fear of safety’, says doctor – 10/09/2021 – Balance and Health

While the state and federal government exchange accusations about the lack of immunization agents to apply the second dose in São Paulo, the capital of São Paulo is dealing with another problem: the low adherence of younger people to vaccination.

By the plan of the authorities, the vaccination of teenagers would have been completed in the week before the 7th of September, so that the state could move forward with the application of the third dose in the elderly.

The third dose started, but the teenagers’ vaccination has not ended. Among those aged 15 to 17, for example, 73% had been immunized. In the 12 to 14 year-old segment with comorbidities, permanent physical disability, pregnant and postpartum women, the rate was much lower: only 33% had been vaccinated.

One of the explanations for this low adherence to the vaccination of adolescents is the mandatory presence of an adult or guardian, says Sabine Pompéia, professor of human cognition at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo).

In the city of São Paulo, for example, the presence of a direct guardian, such as father and mother, or an adult with a signed declaration by the guardian is mandatory.

Pompéia, who researches the behavior of adolescents, says that it is common for people in this age group to have inflexible positions. Some strictly adhere to health protocols against Covid, while others flout the rules.

Furthermore, the mandatory presence of a responsible person complicates the equation, says Pompéia. If the young person wants to get vaccinated but his parents don’t want to take him for any reason, the immunization will not happen.

The outcome is the same when the parents simply cannot take the child, usually for socioeconomic reasons. “Many families do not have the luxury of flexible working hours. So it’s always good to remember that this situation [de obrigação do adulto na vacinação] it can be very complicated”, he says.

Marco Aurélio Sáfadi, professor of infectology and pediatrics at the Faculty of Medical Sciences of Santa Casa de São Paulo, says that the risk-benefit analysis is another factor that can influence the attitude of younger people.

As teenagers are less susceptible to Covid, some may end up giving more weight to possible adverse reactions in a calculation between the risk of side effects and the benefit of immunization.

The reasoning, however, is wrong. Safádi recalls that the adverse effects of Covid vaccines in young people are negligible and that the disease mortality rate among children and adolescents in Brazil is higher.

He also draws attention to the rise of new, more transmissible variants, such as delta. “Delta’s experience in the United States, where it is circulating with greater intensity among unvaccinated groups, highlights the importance of having vaccinated adolescents. when the delta spreads [no Brasil], it will grow among the unvaccinated, both in adults and in children and adolescents”, he says.

Both Safádi and Pompéia say that a solution to increase vaccination among teenagers would be to carry out campaigns in schools that have already reopened.

Safádi mentions cases of countries that applied the vaccination policy in schools, such as the United Kingdom and Australia, and managed to immunize with the main vaccines recommended for this age group.

For Renato Kfouri, director of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), there was a lot of talk that it was not to vaccinate children, revealing the immunization of this group to a less urgent plan, which may have been misunderstood by the population.

“The big problem is trust. Vaccines need to demonstrate safety and acceptable side effects within this population. What makes an adolescent not vaccinated or the family not authorizing the vaccination is fear of safety,” he says.

“It’s not the lack of access, the fake news, the anti-vaccination group. We face all this in adults and the coverage is excellent. We’re going to face a greater challenge, which is communicating that these vaccines are safe for adolescents and then for the pediatric population” , says Kfouri.

He warns of the risks that Covid poses for younger people, even though the numbers seem to show otherwise.

“About 2% of hospitalizations occurred in this group. About 0.35% of all deaths were in children under 20 years old”, he says. “But we are talking about 0.35% of the total of almost 600 thousand deaths. More than 2,000 children and teenagers lost their lives to Covid. It is more than all the other diseases that have been vaccinated and killed in recent years”, he says.

According to the doctor, between zero and 20 years of age, two groups are at increased risk: children under two and over 11. “Adolescent vaccination is very important, because the burden of the disease, although lower than that of adults, still is huge. It has complications such as the inflammatory syndrome, the long Covid, the risk is not negligible and is much higher than the other diseases that we vaccinate children and adolescents.”

In the Federal District, teacher Kamila Braga Rodrigues, 24, who teaches sociology to second-year high school students at the Educational Center 4 in Taguatinga Norte, was faced with the rejection of the vaccine in the classroom. She managed to reverse the picture.

When vaccination for 17-year-olds began, Rodrigues asked if everyone in the class was happy with the possibility of getting immunized.

“To my surprise, the answer was no,” he says. “Some said they were afraid of the reaction, such as headache and arm pain, some said they were afraid of needles and others said they wouldn’t go on the first day so as not to face the queue.”

Rodrigues did not give up. He asked students to do scientific research on immunization and pandemic control. “I wanted them to become aware of the importance of getting the vaccine,” he says.

But what really worked was another incentive. She asked each one to present the vaccination card with the date of the dose received. In return, I would give an extra point on the average.