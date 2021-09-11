Adson should embezzle Corinthians for the third straight game in BR

A highlight of Corinthians in the first round of the Brazilian Championship, attacking midfielder Adson again did not train with the rest of the squad at CT Joaquim Grava and should leave Alvinegro for the third game in a row. The athlete has a trauma to the left leg and is treated with caution by the coaching staff.

Adson had been playing on the left side of Corinthians’ attack. In the game against Athletico-PR, the boy suffered an entry by Thiago Heleno — who ended up being expelled — and left Curitiba in pain. From then on, the player did not leave Alvinegro’s medical department and has been away from ball training for more than two weeks.

In recent days, Adson has started the process of transitioning to lawns. Yesterday and today (10), the player participated in the warm-up with the rest of the Corinthians squad, but then he met the schedule created by the technical committee and took care of the physical part. There is great caution with the athlete and, therefore, the tendency is for him not to travel to Goiânia.

The tendency is for him to be available to coach Sylvinho in the game against América-MG, at Neo Química Arena, on September 19 — almost a month after Thiago Heleno’s entry, who took him out of matches against Grêmio, Juventude and , possibly Atletico-GO.