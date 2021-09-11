Affair with Di Caprio? Dayane Mello has a story to tell at the Farm

Dayane Mello, confirmed in the cast of A Fazenda 13, became well known by Brazilians after participating in the Gran Fratello Vip, Italy’s BBB just for famous people, at the beginning of 2021. After the final of the reality series, the 32-year-old model had life turned upside down and had to deal with many speculations made by the European press. In an interview with Barbara D’Urso, on the Live-Non è La D’Urso program, the Brazilian was not spared from uncomfortable questions. And she was asked about her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Brazilian and the American actor have already been spotted together, on a beach. At the time, the press in Europe speculated that the two were having an affair. Upon seeing the photos shown by the program (see below), the Santa Catarina denied that the two had any romantic relationship.

“I’ve known Leonardo for many years, since I was 19, and together we had the most beautiful parties, from Cannes to Saint Tropez. We have a group of friends, I never had anything with him and right now (in the photos) we are at the beach as friends”, he commented.

Despite not having been the winner of the Italian reality show, the model won the attention of Brazilians, who took part in collective efforts so that she would not be eliminated. For those who don’t remember, Dayane’s presence in the program bothered many Italians: in addition to returning from 11 walls, she went straight to the final by choice of the public.

The reality’s participants also disliked the influencer, who suffered sexist and xenophobic attacks, in addition to discrediting her sexuality when she revealed, on national television, to be bisexual and to be liking one of the other participants in the program.