After 14 years, David Luiz returns to Brazil with a chance to, through Flamengo, increase his collection of titles | Flamengo

After 14 years in Europe and 23 titles won, David Luiz is back in Brazilian football to defend Flamengo with the chance to increase the collection of trophies. The defender will be a reinforcement in the Brazilian, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores disputes, and in all of them the team is strong in the fight for the title.

David Luiz, currently 34 years old, played his last game for Arsenal on May 2nd, and since then he has been doing physical work on his own, either in Rio de Janeiro or in Juiz de Fora, where his family lives.

All very well registered on the social networks of David Luiz, who has more followers than Flamengo both on Instagram (19.8 million x 11.1 million) and on Twitter (8.7 million x 8.1 million). His successful and consolidated career in Europe gave him this enormous visibility.

And it was through social networks that the player first felt the affection of Flamengo fans, who campaigned for the board to try to hire him. Some remembered the difficult moments in the 2014 World Cup with the Brazilian team, but most believe that David will become a pillar of the red-black defense.

The numbers from the last season of David Luiz:

Games: 20 (17 as a starter)

Minutes: 1,513

Goal: 1

Yellow card: 1

Air duels won: 71%

Dribbles suffered: 0

sources: sofascore and wyscout

Games: 7 (all as a starter)

Minutes: 585

Yellow card: 1

2 of 3 David Luiz published his training during the period he was without a club — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram David Luiz published his training during the period he was without a club — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Revealed by Vitória, David Luiz went to Benfica in 2007 and achieved prominence, so much so that he was hired for 25 million euros by Chelsea in 2011. It was in the English team that he had his greatest achievement, the Champions League title.

In 2014, the year he played for the World Cup for Brazil and was chosen for FIFA’s selection of the year, PSG paid 49.5 million euros to hire David Luiz. At the time, the highest amount ever paid by a defender. He was two-time French champion.

In 2016, the defender returned to Chelsea for more than 30 million euros. He was Premier League and Europa League champion. Arsenal arrived in David Luiz’s life in 2019, in a transfer of 8 million euros.