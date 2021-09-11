After leaving São Paulo, see where Daniel Alves can still act

This Friday marked the farewell of defender Daniel Alves of the São Paulo team. The player did not reappear in the CT of Barra Funda after defending the Brazilian team and the board of Tricolor preferred to remove the shirt ten. With the future uncertain, Dani has some options to continue her career.

Seeking a spot on the 2022 World Cup squad, Dani has limited options due to the closing of the European windows. One way is to continue playing in Brazilian football, as he only played in six Brasileirão games, being able to defend any team in the tournament.

However, for this to happen, the ex-São Paulo player needs to arrange the transfer by September 24th. The regulation allows clubs to register “50 players until the 10th of September, being able to substitute a maximum of eight athletes until the final registration date (24/09/2021), among those previously registered”.

Beloved Brazilian club! See photos of São Paulo’s new third jersey for the season



CHECK THE UPDATED TABLE AND SIMULATE THE 2021 BRAZILIAN GAMES!

If he chooses abroad, Daniel can play in Saudi Arabia, a country that usually has well-known players in his career. Qatar also has the transfer window open. It is noteworthy that the period for transfers in Europe, the United States and some countries in Asia, such as Japan and China, are closed.

SEE CLOSING THE TRANSFER AND REGISTRATION WINDOWS IN BRAZIL

Brazil – IDB registration until 9/24

Argentina – Open until 09/26

​Saudi Arabia – Open until September 18

​Mexico – Open until 09/22

Qatar – Open until 09/30