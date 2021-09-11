The announcement of the departure of James Leifert TV Globo did not take everyone by surprise. Britto Jr predicted the presenter’s decision a month ago on his YouTube channel. In a new video published this Friday (10), the journalist made a new prediction and said that Leifert should return to the network and have a new program in the future.

+After predicting the departure of Tiago Leifert, Britto Jr says that the presenter will return to Globo

“He is leaving after a sabbatical period, returning to Globo in a program of his own, in day and prime time. This new project will be “The X project”, a new program made by Tiago Leifert”, says Britto.

In the video published on August 7, Britto analyzed the hiring of Marcos Mion and said that Leifert was “annoyed” at being treated as a “luxury reserve” and that the presenter would stay on Globo until the next “BBB”. However, Leifert announced that he will leave before and will only remain on the network until the end of the season of the next “The Voice Brasil” in December.

“Soon he will be bothered to introduce the BBB and be seen as this wild card, this luxury reserve, by Globo. He will need, because this is the logic of the human being and the communication professional, an attraction where he can put all his tools to use. He’s not taking it inside anymore, he’s about to say this to Globo”, said the presenter.

Watch:

See too

+ Schumacher’s wife and son talk about ex-pilot’s health

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Mother finds a dead 2-year-old son with a note on his side when he gets home



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Girl gets snake bite on her face while visiting a zoo in Russia



+ Porn actor found dead in highway ditch

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Easy Guacamole Recipe

+ Easy Blender Mump Cake Recipe



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach