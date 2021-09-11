After Tiago Leifert’s resignation from Globo, find out who is Luciano Huck’s replacement in ‘Domingão’

After the resignation of James Leifert from Globo, a question hangs in the air: Who will be Luciano Huck’s natural replacement on the plim plim grid?

if the husband of Angelica leave artistic life to devote himself to politics four years from now, Thaddeus Schmidt must be the natural substitute for Luciano Huck on Globo’s Sunday schedule from 2025. Because the journalist talks to the audience that consumes ‘Domingão’.

The column found that Tiago Leifert should migrate to the Band’s Sunday nights from the second half of 2022. In addition to being a personal friend of Faust Silva, one of the channel’s new hires, the boy is well liked in the sales market. It is noteworthy that this matter remains under wraps in the backstage of the Saad family broadcaster.

the farewell of James Leifert of the plim plim network will take place on December 23, when the Globe will air the last episode of the tenth season of The Voice Brazil which is scheduled to premiere on October 26th.

“In fact, it has been 20 years since I left home to study in the USA with the mission of one day working at Globo. I achieved much more than I imagined, and I am in the perfect time, personally and professionally, to close this chapter that lasted two decades. Everything worked out, it was so beautiful. I leave mature, unhurried, happy and ready for the world in front of me”, reveals Leifert in a statement released by TV Globo to announce the professional’s departure from his cast of talents.

Mion at BBB

As we anticipate with exclusivity, Marcos Mion will be announced in the second half of October as the new titleholder of the lead broadcaster’s confinement reality after the resignation of Tiago Leifert from the plim plim network.