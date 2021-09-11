Agents visit William’s house; Corinthians doesn’t change schedule

This Saturday morning, officials from a public health agency visited the home of attacking midfielder Willian, from Corinthians, to gather information about the athlete’s arrival in Brazil — which took place on September 1st. The athlete arrived at Guarulhos airport from London, England, and showed a negative result for covid-19.

At the time of the visit, the player was at CT Joaquim Grava training with the rest of the Corinthians team in preparation for tomorrow’s game (12), against Atlético-GO. The athlete’s wife wasn’t at home either, so the agents talked to a family member who was there. There is still no clear information about which health agency was in the athlete’s residence.

Informed of the event, Willian notified the Corinthians board and the club’s legal department has already contacted the agency’s employees. The club, however, should not change its planning for tomorrow’s game, in Goiânia, and maintains the number 10 shirt among those related to the trip to the Midwest. The information was published by ‘Meu Timão’ and confirmed by UOL Sport.

According to ordinance 655, of June 23 this year, travelers from the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales), India and South Africa must comply with a 14-day quarantine from the date arrival in Brazil. The rule, however, according to its third article, is not applied to Brazilian citizens.

Due to this article, the Corinthians player would not be required to comply with quarantine, since on arrival in Brazil he had a negative result for covid-19 and provided all health information to the Federal Government. In recent days, Willian fulfilled the training schedule at CT Joaquim Grava and had not been sought by any public agency.