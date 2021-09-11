Alphabets CEO Reacts to Threats “You have no idea who you’re messing with” | Cabo Frio

Among the reasons given by Rogério for the company’s closure in the official note published on Instagram are “the total impossibility of migrating to a new system and obstacles, such as double payments, invasion of our system, sending false receipts, among others”Sabrina Sa (RC24h)
Published 10/09/2021 16:20
Affiliates are apprehensive because, in addition to being taken by surprise, they did not have any feedback from the entrepreneur, who “disappeared”. On the night of Thursday (9), Rogério, who is already responding to lawsuits for the production and international trafficking of drugs, reappeared on social networks, not to explain himself, but to counter the received threats. In an intimidating tone, he stated that people “have no idea who they are messing with” and assured that he has a legal body, police friends and even influence in the government. Check out:
At the time, consultants denied the information and said they would work around the problem. Behold, less than a week later, that’s not what happened.
Alphabets had a large number of customers in the Lakes Region and claimed to be a provider of “a high-performance free software aimed at profits and income in the sports betting market”.
In the group maintained by the company on Telegram, with more than 1,700 members, the information about the closure of Alphabets dropped like a bomb even during the night of Wednesday.
Among the testimonies, a woman said that she had invested R$ 10 thousand in month 08. “It was the money that I saved my whole life. I’m a nurse and I remember every 24-hour shift I gave killing myself to gather this money. I haven’t even received the first installment yet”, he lamented.
Prints and materials received by Portal O Dia, show threats to the Aplhabets leader with messages at the level “Rogério Cruz is going to die” and, in a video, an investor shoots: “either the guys help us find this son of a bitch, or each one pays the consequence ”.
“I can’t do anything. If I don’t get my money, your mothers will cry”, said the man in the images, which show a BOPE mug.
A message attributed to the company asked all investors to take a screenshot of the number of licenses activated “before the site could happen to go down”.
In addition to nearly 18 thousand followers on Rogério’s Instagram, several profiles linked to Alphabets were created on the social network.
In some of them, even a promise of income of 30% per month is made. On the website, the proposal was even bigger.
“In just a few clicks you already acquire our exclusive robot, and every profit generated the company charges a performance fee of 30% of the profit, for example: if you get R$: 1,000.00 profit in the month, the company keeps R$300 .00 and you with R$ 700.00, our robots get an average of 1.2% to 3.2% per day and you follow all the bets daily 6 days a week”, said the newsletter.
What does the company say
Among the reasons given by Rogério for the company’s closure in the official note published on Instagram are “the total impossibility of migrating to a new system and obstacles, such as double payments, invasion of our system, sending false receipts, among others” .
The businessman maintains that Alphabets created “a payment plan with solid foundations, started from scratch and 100% framed by Brazilian law” and thanked the clients “for the trust, the work and the time we spent together”.
Rogério also asked for a period of 30 days to “start and implement the payment plan adopted” and apologized for the inconvenience caused. “We are committed to honoring the full return of all amounts received”, states the note.