Alphabets CEO Reacts to Threats “You have no idea who you’re messing with” | Cabo Frio



Among the reasons given by Rogério for the company’s closure in the official note published on Instagram are “the total impossibility of migrating to a new system and obstacles, such as double payments, invasion of our system, sending false receipts, among others” – Sabrina Sá (RC24h)

Among the reasons given by Rogério for the company’s closure in the official note published on Instagram are “the total impossibility of migrating to a new system and obstacles, such as double payments, invasion of our system, sending false receipts, among others”Sabrina Sa (RC24h)

Published 10/09/2021 16:20

With the announcement of the closing of activities by the sports betting company Alphabets Investimentos, made last Wednesday (8), businessman Rogério Cruz, CEO of the business, started to receive several threats from investors who felt aggrieved. Affiliates are apprehensive because, in addition to being taken by surprise, they did not have any feedback from the entrepreneur, who “disappeared”. On the night of Thursday (9), Rogério, who is already responding to lawsuits for the production and international trafficking of drugs, reappeared on social networks, not to explain himself, but to counter the received threats. In an intimidating tone, he stated that people “have no idea who they are messing with” and assured that he has a legal body, police friends and even influence in the government. Check out:

Portal O Dihad already published last week, the company, suspected of functioning as a financial pyramid, had already been experiencing problems, above all, in relation to late payments. According to thehad already published last week, the company, suspected of functioning as a financial pyramid, had already been experiencing problems, above all, in relation to late payments. At the time, consultants denied the information and said they would work around the problem. Behold, less than a week later, that’s not what happened. Alphabets had a large number of customers in the Lakes Region and claimed to be a provider of “a high-performance free software aimed at profits and income in the sports betting market”. In the group maintained by the company on Telegram, with more than 1,700 members, the information about the closure of Alphabets dropped like a bomb even during the night of Wednesday. Among the testimonies, a woman said that she had invested R$ 10 thousand in month 08. “It was the money that I saved my whole life. I’m a nurse and I remember every 24-hour shift I gave killing myself to gather this money. I haven’t even received the first installment yet”, he lamented. Prints and materials received by Portal O Dia, show threats to the Aplhabets leader with messages at the level “Rogério Cruz is going to die” and, in a video, an investor shoots: “either the guys help us find this son of a bitch, or each one pays the consequence ”. “I can’t do anything. If I don’t get my money, your mothers will cry”, said the man in the images, which show a BOPE mug.

Man threatens Rogério with death through video Sabrina Sa (RC24h)

A message attributed to the company asked all investors to take a screenshot of the number of licenses activated “before the site could happen to go down”.