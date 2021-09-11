Amazon Releases Kindle Update With New Interface

This Friday (10), Amazon released a new update for Kindle e-readers. Bringing a new reading experience and interface, the 5.13.7 update starts, from today, to be released for compatible devices. The company says the download will be done automatically “in the coming weeks”, although it can also be done manually.

The main change, with the update, is in the new interface. To install the new version directly from a Kindle, simply tap the settings button, then “All Settings”, “Device Options”, “Advanced Options” and finally tap “Update Kindle”. If the update is not available yet, the button will be inaccessible.

New Kindle Update brings a new interface to devices.

How to update Kindle from PC

The new version is compatible with Kindle models from the 8th generation, Kindle Paperwhite (7th generation or later), and Kindle Oasis (8th or later). For those who want to install manually, Amazon makes firmware available for supported models. Therefore, the user needs to do the following to update the gadget:

Using a computer, download Kindle firmware With Kindle turned on, connect it to your computer using the USB cable Paste (or drag) the update file into the device root After the transfer, eject the Kindle and disconnect the cable After that, go back to the update menu and wait for the process.

According to Amazon, the update improves content distribution on the homepage, library and brings faster settings for adjusting brightness and others. Access to content should also be facilitated, as well as navigation.