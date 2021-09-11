AMD mining board can reach up to 39 MH/s, according to leakage

The GPU has specifications similar to Radeon RX 6700M

The Videocardz website received pictures of what appears to be an AMD mining dedicated board, plus a pGPU-Z rint with technical specifications. The GPU is equipped with the chip Navi 22 is based on RDNA 2. The specs look like those found in the Radeon RX 6700 for notebooks.

A few weeks ago, the site had already received photos from Vietnam of an AMD mining board and the models are very similar. This model is from XFX, as you can see near the PCIe connector, and the photos, this time, are from China. The card in question has a fanless design, as well as the NVIDIA model we showed you here recently.

The owner of the photos also uploaded prints showing the board’s performance in Ethereum mining using NBminer. THE GPU is capable of reaching 39.06 MH/s, while the board passes 90°C due to passive dissipation. This type of solution relies heavily on cooling inside the case.



– Continues after advertising –

The GPU-Z specs show that the card appears to be some variant of Radeon RX 6700M (mobile), which uses Navi 22 with 2304 stream processors and 10GB GDDR6 with 160-bit interface, reaching 344GB/s of bandwidth. Compared to the RX 6700 XT, the card has 11.5% less bandwidth, important factor for mining.

According to Videocardz, this version can be a desktop Radeon RX 6700 with different memory configuration. The board has two 8-pin connectors and dual-slot design. As it is a dedicated mining board, it does not need video connectors.

NVIDIA has been working on mining solutions to try to separate the game boards. The GeForce line itself received the LHR (lite hash rate) GPU, they are video cards that received a performance limitation in mining, even though miners have already encountered a partial bypass.



– Continues after advertising –

In addition to the GeForce LHR, NVIDIA has the CMP HX lineup, GPUs dedicated to professional mining. Models are 30HX, 40HX, 50HX and 90HX and deliver performance between 26 MH/s up to 86 MH/s. We reported here last week that the 170 HX model already exists.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: VideoCardz