Anatel once again postpones meeting to decide the future of 5G in Brazil

(credit: Sinclair Maia/Anatel – 8/17/17)

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) canceled the extraordinary meeting for the deliberation of the notice on the auction of bands for traffic of fifth generation mobile internet signals, the 5G, which was scheduled to take place this Friday (10/9) .

In a statement, the agency did not provide details on the reasons for the cancellation and limited itself to saying that “when the meeting is rescheduled, we will disclose it on the Agency’s website”.

According to Anatel’s website, the meeting was canceled at the request of counselor Emmanoel Campelo de Souza Pereira, rapporteur of the process regarding the 5G Notice, and should be resumed next week. “We inform you that the Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled for today’s date has been postponed to the next Monday, 13/09/2021”, he informed.

Brazil’s 5G bid could be the largest radio frequency auction in the country’s history and become the largest public offering of fifth-generation mobile technology capacity in the world. The notice has been prepared for three years. Since September 2018, public consultations have been opened to address the matter. Anatel finalized the first version of the document in February this year. Afterwards, the opinion was reviewed by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). However, the agency returned the notice for the agency to make adjustments.