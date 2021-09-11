Any Borges releases the verb and reveals everything she suffered during Ilha Record

Any Borges he opened his heart and commented on the attacks he has received on social networks since the beginning of his participation in the Island Record. The champion of the reality show declared that she started to read nasty comments involving her calmer posture.

“Inside, they called me a plant, they said they were going to use my anxiety to shake me, they underestimated me, they called me stupid. And it was the same thing out here [nas redes sociais]. They called me stupid, they said I couldn’t handle it, that I’m weak, it didn’t shake me, it just made me even stronger”, vented the businesswoman to Sabrina Sato, on YouTube.

Any Borges guaranteed to have faced difficult moments in the confinement, but celebrated the fact of having emerged victorious in the competition.

“I didn’t lose my faith, I believed in myself a lot. Several times I said: ‘I’m not going to make it’. Then I said: ‘I’ll do it, I can. I want to be that big woman I am out there.’ Inside, I really became very fragile, I was very anxious, I had several attacks of anxiety there, but I didn’t want to give up, I overcame my anxiety”, commented.

The former MTV beat favorite Pyong Lee and took the R$500,000 prize at Ilha Record. The grand final took place this Thursday (9), live, but the hypnotist had to participate by videoconference after testing positive for Covid-19.

Before the disclosure of the champion made by Sabrina Sato, the former participant of MTV’s De Vacation with the Ex, revealed that she already considered herself victorious and vented about her experience at Ilha Record.

“I’m very happy, Sabrina, just being in the final is a victory for me. I went through very difficult times there, my friends followed a little, God too. I’m really happy because I didn’t get past anyone, but I got over my anxiety. I did it myself, I played with my heart”, she commented.

Right after the result of the test, which started to be shown on Wednesday (8), the DJ cheered, hugged her colleagues and even sent a message to Pyong Lee: “You know you played a lot, right? But it wasn’t this time, checkmate you”.