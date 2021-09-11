Apple Forced by US Court to Allow Alternative Payments in the App Store – Link

iPhone maker Apple is the world’s highest rated company with more than $2.4 trillion

Apple was forced to allow alternative payment methods in the company’s application store, the App Store, according to a US court decision released this Friday, 10. The decision marks the end of the battle of more than a year between the iPhone maker and the studio Epic Games , owner of the Fortnite game. More importantly, the sentence dismantles part of Apple’s historic business model. Since the inception of the App Store in 2008, Apple has mandated any app used by the company’s payment system to bill users.

With the requirement, Apple came to charge developers fees of up to 30% for each transaction made. According to the company, this requirement was necessary to ensure the safety of users in the store. Now developers will be able to redirect consumers to external links to the app, evading Apple’s 30% bite.

Apple has up to 90 days to make the necessary changes and comply with the determination. In the meantime, the tech giant may appeal the decision, extending the battle in court. The judge in charge of the case, Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of California, ruled that Apple violates state anti-competitive laws.

The decision, however, doesn’t quite meet what independent developers were hoping for: the ability to complete in-app transactions with payment systems themselves — rather than redirect them to external systems. Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic, said he wasn’t satisfied with the decision because the court didn’t go deep into the decision to give payment options. Because of this, Fortnite would not return to the App Store until these measures took effect.

“Today’s decision is not a win for developers or consumers,” tweeted Sweeney. “We will continue the fight.”

Even if partial, the conclusion of the case could directly affect Apple’s revenue, which has been struggling to expand the company’s services sector, which includes not only the App Store, but also subscriptions to apps such as Apple Music and iCloud. According to the American newspaper The New York Times, the total revenue generated by the App Store alone reaches US$ 20 billion annually.

Last week, Apple had already announced that it would allow alternative payment methods, after an agreement with Japan’s competition agency. The decision, however, would only take effect in 2022.

Battle between Apple and Epic

The legal dispute between Apple and Epic began in August 2020, when the game studio introduced a direct payment method in the Fortnite app in the App Store, violating the platform’s rules. Soon after, the iPhone maker removed the game from the store.

The studio went to the American court, seeking to reverse the decision and accusing the rival of anti-competitive and monopoly practices. At the time, Epic even remakes a popular Apple commercial in the 1980s — at the time, the creator of the Mac computer accused its rival IBM of anti-competitive practices.

At the time, Spotify sided with Epic, which also accuses Google of anti-competitive practices, as the iPhone system prohibits third-party payments on the platform.

In Friday’s ruling, the court ordered Epic to pay in damages about 30% of the $12 million in revenue that the Fortnite game earned from iOS users by demanding direct payment between August 2020 and October 2020. 30% more is charged from November 1st to the judgment date, plus interest. The reason alleged by the authorities was breach of contract, going against the rules of the App Store.

Apple, in a statement, states that the court order reaffirms that the App Store does not violate antitrust laws and that Apple faces competition in several businesses. “As the Court recognized, ‘success is not illegal,’” he declared.