Arnaldo Ribeiro: With Carille Santos does not fall and with Diniz Vasco does not rise – 11/09/2021

The week was marked by changes in coaches at two major Brazilian football clubs, with Fernando Diniz fired from Santos for the arrival of Fábio Carille, while Lisca resigned at Vasco and the chosen replacement was precisely Fernando Diniz, who arrives with the mission of placing the cruzmaltino club in the fight for access to the first division.

on the podcast Ball Posse #159, Juca Kfouri and Arnaldo Ribeiro analyze the choices made by Santos and Vasco’s new coaches, with both agreeing with Peixe’s choice and considering Cruzmaltino’s as risky.

“I think Santos got 100% right to hire a realistic coach, who will put Santos on a safety game, damn the offensive DNA, to try to speculate a ball there, and keep Santos in the first division, which is this the concrete risk of Santos, and I think that for the same reasons Vasco was wrong,” says Juca.

“Between Gordiola and Diniz, I should have stayed with Gordiola, it was a chance, it’s not time to experiment, romanticism, Diniz in the second division with Vasco, the way he is, I don’t think he’s the ideal guy for the Vasco would hire, I would have hired Guto Ferreira”, he completes.

Arnaldo cites the influence of Alexandre Bird, current football executive at Vasco, who worked with Fernando Diniz in São Paulo, regarding the choice of coach and believes that the São Januário club will not get access to Serie A with the option that did.

“For your team, for my team, Carille is more interesting, more surgical, if you are in a situation like Santos is in. And Diniz is good, as I say, better for the team others, to watch games, entertainment, possibilities,” says Arnaldo.

“Diniz only goes to Vasco because of Alexandre Bird, who hired him and banked him all the time in São Paulo, Vasco’s football executive today, with full powers, in a risky bet by Vasco, very risky . I think that with Carille, Santos doesn’t fall and with Diniz, Vasco doesn’t rise, that’s my impression”, he concludes.

Ball Possession: When and where to listen?

The recording of the Ball possession is scheduled for Mondays and Fridays at 9am, always broadcast live by the home of the UOL or in the profiles of UOL Sport on social networks (YouTube, Facebook and Tweetr).

From noon, the Ball possession will be available on major podcast aggregators. You can listen, for example, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and YouTube — the latter also on video. Other UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts.