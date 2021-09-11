AstraZeneca does not clarify reasons for delays in IFA deliveries to Fiocruz

× Photo: Myke Sena/MS

AstraZeneca has not yet clarified the reasons for the delays in the IFA’s deliveries of its vaccine to Fiocruz.

Fiocruz’s initial forecast was to deliver 100.4 million doses to the National Immunization Program by the end of July. According to Fiocruz’s own data, however, by the beginning of September, 91.9 million doses had been delivered, that is, the goal is more than a month behind schedule.

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), said this Friday (10) at a press conference that the city has today “a shortage of 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca to apply the 2nd dose”. On Monday (13), this number will rise to 340,000, because it will be the turn of another 140,000 people. “Remembering that it is not the responsibility of the municipality of São Paulo, but the lack of supply due to the federal government, due to the Ministry of Health”, added the mayor, at an event in Santo André.

The application of the 2nd dose of AstraZeneca was suspended on Thursday (9) in Palmas. The city said it was waiting for a new shipment from the Ministry of Health, but was unable to inform the the antagonist accurately the number of overdue doses.

AstraZeneca’s press office said the the antagonist what “the schedule assumed with the Ministry of Health for the delivery of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (IFA) for the production of the equivalent of 100.4 million doses is being followed and in line with the deadline established in the contract”. As we have already shown, Fiocruz’s original schedule foresaw the delivery of 100.4 million doses by July, which did not happen, and IFA deliveries for this goal have not yet been completed.

Fiocruz informed that “the next delivery [ao PNI] it is scheduled for the week of September 13-17, as the last batches of API were sent only at the end of the month, which has no relation to internal issues at Fiocruz”.

The institution added that “[o] Institute of Technology in Immunobiologicals (Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz) remains with a production capacity higher than the availability of the IFA and is awaiting confirmation of the dates for the arrival of the next batches of the input in the month of September”.

In the afternoon of this Friday (10), the Ministry of Health’s vaccination panel registered 195 million doses of vaccines applied in Brazil, 87.4 million of which were AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

