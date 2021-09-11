AstraZeneca vaccine shortage suspends application in cities in 5 states | Vaccines

The application of the second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 was suspended in several cities in Brazil due to the lack of the immunizing agent, according to a survey carried out by G1 this Friday (10). There is suspended posts in 5 Brazilian states Tourist attractions: São Paulo, Rio Grande do Norte, Tocantins, Rondônia and Mato Grosso do Sul.

In the city of São Paulo, the shortage has already reached almost 100% of the authorized places for the application. Vaccination in Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais and Santa Catarina could be interrupted next week, if there are no new shipments from AstraZeneca.

The reason for the lack of available doses is associated with the delay in the delivery of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA), the component used to produce the vaccine, to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). Due to this delay, the foundation announced on September 3 that it would not deliver new remittances to the Ministry of Health for two weeks. Compost is imported from China.

Check out the status of AstraZeneca’s shortages by state:

In Rio Grande in the North, vaccination was suspended in Mossoró, the second largest city in the state, this Friday (10), due to lack of doses.

The second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is lacking in health facilities in Palmas, Gurupi and Porto Nacional. City halls confirmed this Friday that Oxford immunizers are unavailable.

In Rondônia, vaccination with AstraZeneca’s immunizing agent was suspended in Porto Velho due to lack of stock, informed the Municipal Health Department (Semusa).

In the city of São Paulo, vaccination was interrupted due to the lack of immunizing agents at health centers. Altogether, there are more than 200,000 people with the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine overdue. This Friday, almost 100% of the posts no longer had any dose available for this population.

At least 5 cities in Mato Grosso do Sul have no stock of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, according to a survey by TV Morena.

According to the Health Department of Espírito Santo (Sesa), until this Friday, all the first doses had the corresponding second doses sent to municipalities. Nonetheless, “starting next week, the state will depend on remittances from the Ministry of Health (…). If there is discontinuity of distribution, the state will have difficulties in finalizing the vaccine schedule against Covid”.

In a statement, the State Department of Health of Minas Gerais (SES) reported that, so far, it has not received, from the Ministry of Health, a document informing about the lack of AstraZeneca vaccine for the second dose (D2).