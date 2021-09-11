AstraZeneca’s Vaccine Developer Says Booster Shots Are Not Necessary for Everyone

LONDON (AP) – The boosters (third dose) to extend the protection of vaccines against Covid-19 may be unnecessary for many people. That’s what one of the main scientists participating in the vaccine development of the AstraZeneca.

Oxford University professor Sarah Gilbert told the newspaper The Telegraph that vaccine immunity remains high, including against the Delta variant. While older people and those with weakened immune systems require boosters (third dose), the two-shot pattern offers long-term protection for most people, she says.

“We will review each situation. Those with compromised immune systems and the elderly will receive booster doses,” he said. “But I don’t think it needs reinforcement for everyone. Immunity is prolonged in most people.”

Gilbert made the remarks at a time when the Joint Commission on Vaccination and Immunization, which is an expert panel that advises the British government, is expected to issue a recommendation in the coming days on the scope of any campaign to boost vaccinations. Britain’s medical regulator said on Thursday that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines were safe for boosters.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he would anticipate the booster shot campaign and start at the end of this month.

Gilbert said the global priority must be to bring more vaccines to countries with a limited supply. “We need to take vaccines to countries that, so far, have few people immunized,” he commented. “We have to do a better job in this aspect. The first dose has a greater impact.”