At request, STF minister Alexandre de Moraes receives Justice minister in São Paulo | Policy

Alexandre de Moraes responded to a request from Torres for the meeting, which lasted more than four hours.

The minister is the member of the STF most attacked by President Jair Bolsonaro. In the political events in which the president participated last Tuesday (7) in Brasília and São Paulo, Bolsonaro called him a “scoundrel”, said he would no longer comply with his decisions and threatened the president of the STF, Luiz Fux: “Or the head of that power frame your [Moraes] or that power can suffer what we don’t want.”

Alexandre de Moraes is the minister responsible for the investigation underway at the Supreme Court that investigates the organization of acts against democracy. Based on this inquiry, he has already ordered the arrest of allies of the President of the Republic and of Pocketnarista militants, which provoked annoyance in Bolsonaro.

To request a meeting with the STF minister, Torres took advantage of a trip to São Paulo to visit the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), in São Paulo. At Febraban, he discussed the creation of a national strategy to combat cybercrime. But last week, Febraban became a target of the government, which threatened to disaffiliate Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil from the entity due to the bank federation’s adhesion to a manifesto for democracy.

Regarding the meeting with Moraes, Torres stated that it was a “republican conversation” that “needs and should be conducted by the Ministry of Justice” and aimed at “the future of good institutional relations in Brazil”.

This Thursday, Bolsonaro recanted the aggressions and insults against Alexandre de Moraes, through the release of a text entitled “Declaration to the Nation”. The text, signed by Bolsonaro, was written by former president Michel Temer, who was called to a meeting with the president at the Palácio do Planalto.