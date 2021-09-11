Attack on the Twin Towers didn’t interrupt Dragon Ball z

It was 20 years ago that the two planes hit the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, in New York, in the United States. The terrorist attack marked the history of the world from 9:45 am (GMT).

Two decades later, Osama bin Laden was killed, Bush left the presidency, the United States saw the Taliban — accused of ensuring the security of al-Qaeda members — regain power in Afghanistan, and Brazil believed the theory that Globo interrupted a special episode of “Dragon Ball”.

Not quite the story!

‘Dragon Ball Z’: anime was aired on Globo, but was not interrupted Image: Reproduction / Giuseppe Carrino

The theory said that Globo’s shift — yes, the one feared with that vignette — went live at the exact moment that Goku would transform into a level 3 Sayajin, a milestone in his heroine career, to face Majin Boo. Only no.

First, Globo premiered “Dragon Ball Z” on July 23, 2001, with the station began broadcasting straight from Chapter 200, when the Boo saga begins. On the day of the attack on the Twin Towers it was episode 237 (“Vegeta fights for his loved ones”) that would go on air—not episode 245 where Goku would perform the transformation.

And you read that right: it would go on air. Globo never aired “Dragon Ball Z” that day. The program Bambuluá, hosted by Angélica, started at 9:20 am and Dragon Ball Z was one of the last cartoons scheduled and used to air at around 11:15 am, inside “TV Globinho” — which at that time was a real painting and was not even threatened by Fátima Bernardes, then presenter of “Jornal Nacional”.

But the attraction was interrupted when “Garrafinha” was shown to make room for Globo news. The attack on the first tower took place at 9:45 am and the radio station in Rio took less than 15 minutes to start the call.

World Trade Center was hit by two commercial aircraft Image: Reuters

In testimony to Memória Globo, Ali Kamel, Carlos Henrique Schroder, Carlos Nascimento — who entered live — and Amauri Soares commented on the arrival of the information in a very confusing way in the newsroom.

I went into Schroder’s office and he ordered it on the air. ‘Call São Paulo’. I had to put it in São Paulo because the morning time was ‘Jornal Hoje’ it was from São Paulo. Ali Kamel

The anchor of Jornal Hoje was Carlos Nascimento. He was still describing the images provided by CNN without knowing what they were about.

In 2019, the UOL He explained that the conspiracy theory caused a “Mandela Effect” in people, a phenomenon in which a group of people is certain that something happened a certain way, but it is just a false memory.

Globo’s daily children’s track was discontinued in 2012, when TV Globinho was transferred to Saturday. The morning track now includes “Mais Você”, by Ana Maria Braga, “Bem Estar” and the debut of “Encontro com Fátima Bernardes”.

TV Globinho was dissolved in 2015.