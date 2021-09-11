Attorneys of 12 states and DF accuse Petrobras of abusive advertising

The PGE (State Attorney General) of Pernambuco, 12 other states and the Federal District filed a public civil action to remove an advertisement for Petrobras S/A from the air. According to the request, the advertising is misleading and “in bad faith”.

The piece in question is a text signed by the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, which explores how the price of gasoline is set in Brazil. According to the information provided by the distributor, it receives only R$ 2 of the R$ 6 paid by the consumer.

For the states, the message is “abusive advertising that violates the principles of transparency, trust and good faith.” The problem would lie in “inducing” the citizen to think that a liter of gasoline costs R$ 2, while “the remainder of the price, until reaching the final value, is due to taxes, especially due to the disproportionate emphasis given to the form of ICMS levy”.

The lawsuit believes that Petrobras’ communication was so harmful that, in addition to removing the text from the air, the Court should determine that the company “produces enough advertising to undo the harmfulness of the misleading advertising it broadcast, as well as to correctly clarify to the consumer about the composition of the value of gasoline”.

According to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), the price of gasoline takes into account five parts: the producer’s price (Petrobras and importers), the payment for ethanol (fuel at stations is 73% A gasoline and the rest is ethanol), federal taxes, state tax/ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) and expenses with the station, such as distribution, transport and resale.

What causes the price to rise?

At the end of August, the UOL analyzed that the ICMS quota was stable. Comparing the months of April 2021 and 2018, there was no percentage change, despite the increase of R$ 0.34. In other words, the ICMS value rose, but the share of the total price paid by the consumer remained the same.

According to researcher at Ineep (Institute for Strategic Studies of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels, linked to the Single Federation of Oil Workers) Carla Ferreira, the most relevant part in the increase in prices paid by citizens came from Petrobras.

“Of course, as the ICMS is a percentage of the final price, when the price rises, the collection increases. But he is not the villain of the highs now. The big question is this price that comes from the refinery, which comes from the import parity policy,” he spoke in an interview with UOL.

Other specialists did not blame the distributor, but the increase in the price of the dollar. Petrobras, at the time, said: “It should be remembered that ICMS is not a fixed portion of the final value of the fuel, but rather a percentage of the total value, which, in practice, increases the state collection with the entire tax. the price of fuel at the refinery is adjusted”.