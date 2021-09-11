Austrian accused of hiding mother’s body in attic to receive pension

Suspect confessed to fraud and omission of mother’s corpse, according to Austrian police

*Please note: The text contains details that may be considered disturbing.

For a year, a 66-year-old man kept his mother’s mummified corpse in the attic to continue receiving her pension, according to Austrian police.

The 89-year-old woman, who suffered from dementia, is believed to have died of natural causes in June of last year.

The son then placed her body in the basement of the house and used ice packs and bandages to mask the smell.