Austrian accused of hiding mother’s body in attic to receive pension

Suspect confessed to fraud and omission of mother's corpse, according to Austrian police

*Please note: The text contains details that may be considered disturbing.

For a year, a 66-year-old man kept his mother’s mummified corpse in the attic to continue receiving her pension, according to Austrian police.

The 89-year-old woman, who suffered from dementia, is believed to have died of natural causes in June of last year.

The son then placed her body in the basement of the house and used ice packs and bandages to mask the smell.

During this period, the police believe that he may have irregularly received 50,000 euros (about R$307,000) in pension.

Suspicion only surfaced after a novice postman asked to make a delivery directly to the elderly woman, which was denied. This triggered an investigation and led to the discovery in the Tyrol region of western Austria.

Police initiated investigation after postman was unable to deliver directly to elderly woman

Police told Austrian public broadcaster ORF that the suspect also covered the mother’s body with cat litter.

“In the end, the corpse was mummified,” said police officer Helmuth Gufler, adding that the man confessed to fraud and keeping the body at home.

Also according to Gufler, the man had no other income and told police that payments would be stopped immediately if he had reported his mother’s death, which would have left him unable to pay for her funeral or support the house they shared. .

The suspect also lost his brother by saying that the mother was in the hospital and it was not worth visiting her as she was no longer able to recognize anyone.