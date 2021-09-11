Austrian mummifies mother to continue receiving state aid – News

The body of a lady who died more than a year ago and was mummified by her son, who wanted to continue receiving his social benefits, was found in Tyrol, Austria. The information was released by the local police on Thursday(9).

“Investigations revealed that this 89-year-old woman died in June 2020 and the 66-year-old man kept her body to continue to benefit from aid,” security forces explained in a statement.

The suspect, who lived with his mother near Innsbruck, admitted during his arrest that he froze the body to avoid odors and absorbed the bodily fluids with bandages.

“Then he covered the body with cat litter and finally the body was mummified,” agent Helmut Cufler, head of the police unit specializing in social benefits fraud, told ORF.

When his brother visited the house and asked about his mother, who suffered from dementia and had contact with few people other than her children, the suspect replied that she had been hospitalized.

The aid was received by postal check and when a new postman asked to see the beneficiary, her son refused. The postman suspected and reported the facts.

The mummy was discovered last Saturday (4). The police accuse the suspect of the crimes of fraud on social benefits and concealment of a corpse.