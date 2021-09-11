Back at Inter, Guerrero highlights Edenilson’s debut in the Seleção: “It was beautiful to see” | International

Paolo Guerrero is available to Diego Aguirre. The center forward returned from the period with the Peru team and is already training with his teammates. Shirt 9 regretted not having faced Edenilson in the duel against Brazil, but he got excited when he saw his friend make Amarelinha’s dream come true. Focused on helping the Inter , praised the competitor Yuri Alberto for what he has presented.

+ Saravia seeks to gain following in Inter

The Peruvian had already performed at the Parque Gigante Training Center last Thursday. However, he remained at the gym to perform physical work. This Friday, he participated in the activity along with the rest of the group.

In Aguirre’s current scheme, Guerrero is an option to Yuri. The 37-year-old experienced player understands the moment and appreciates the dedication of his colleague, who shows quality to help Inter with his eye on a spot for the next edition of the Libertadores.

– (Yuri) It’s a boy with great quality. It will certainly help a lot, get more experience. It has a very good finish and is very fast. He’s a great person. It is improving here and will have a great projection – Guerrero said to Canal do Inter.

Guerrero returned early to Porto Alegre because he was suspended and could not participate in his country’s 2-0 defeat by Brazil, on Thursday, in the qualifiers. Shirt 9, of course, wanted to help Ricardo Gareca’s team, but also intended to face Edenilson.

– It was beautiful to see Ed represent the Brazilian team. We had agreed before traveling to change shirts. Unfortunately I couldn’t be there, but it was beautiful to see him fulfill this dream. He deserved it a long time ago. Thanks to God, he succeeded and needs to continue in the Selection. He is a player with quality that everyone knows. He returns and will help us a lot,” he added.

Diego Aguirre outlines strategy and evaluates the pieces for the duel against Sport, next Monday, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão. Mauricio emerges as the favorite to replace Taison. The colorado captain is recovering from a muscle injury in his right thigh.

The coach also lost Rodrigo Dourado and Carlos Palacios, who took the third yellow card. Rodrigo Lindoso, who served suspension in the 0-0 draw against Atlético-GO, returns in his namesake’s place. The Chilean is currently a reserve and does not affect the starting lineup.

Inter’s likely team has Daniel; Renzo Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Lindoso, Johnny, Edenilson, Patrick and Mauricio; Yuri Alberto.

Renzo Saravia, recovered from an arthroscopy on his right knee, will be one of the team’s attractions in Recife. The Argentine resumes his post on the right side of Colorado.