Back, Guerrero talks about his relationship with Yuri Alberto and reveals “frustrated deal” with Edenilson in Brazil vs. Peru

Back in the Inter group after the qualifying round, center forward Paolo Guerrero gave an interview to the club’s official TV this Friday to talk about the relationship with the current holder of the position, Yuri Alberto and also about Edenilson’s experience playing for Brazil, with whom he had agreed to exchange shirts in the game on the last Thursday of the two teams.

Edenilson in the Selection and “failed agreement”:

“It was beautiful to see Ed representing the Brazilian team. We had agreed to change shirts in the game, but unfortunately I couldn’t participate (due to suspension for the third yellow). It was beautiful to see him fulfilling the dream he had had for a long time. He worked for it and was deserving it for a long time and thank God he got it. Now he has to keep this good streak and come back to help us”

Absence in Brazil x Peru:

“Unfortunately I didn’t have the opportunity to play against Brazil, which was a game that would be very important to me. Now I’m back with the colorado group, preparing for Monday’s game, where we urgently need the three points.”

Yuri Alberto’s relationship and qualities:

“He is a boy who has excellent quality. For sure, time will help you a lot, you will get a lot of experience. He has a good submission, is very fast, is a great person and is improving here”