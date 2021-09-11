Bagnaia flies and scores pole in 1-2 of Ducati in Aragon. Fourth is 3rd

Francesco Bagnaia led Ducati’s one-two on the grid in Aragon (Photo: Publicity/MotoGP)

The classification of the GP of Aragon once again saw Ducati fight in the classification. Francesco Bagnaia spiked 1min46s322 and took pole-position on the Spanish circuit, more than 0s3 ahead of the nearest competitor. The result cheers up the Italian, who is still looking for the MotoGP title this year.

Jack Miller completed Ducati’s 1-2 on the grid when he found a good lap after the final flag, with 1min46s688. Fabio Quartararo, leader of the championship, took third place.

# Facts and trivia about the MotoGP Aragon GP

Francesco Bagnaia conquered another pole in the 2021 season (Photo: Publicity/MotoGP)

Marc Márquez recovered from the crashes at TL2 and TL3, taking fourth place. Jorge Martín and Aleix Espargaró close the second row of the grid. Joan Mir, Pol Espargaró, Enea Bastianini, Johann Zarco, Takaaki Nakagami and Brad Binder complete the list of those who participated in Q2.

The start of the MotoGP Aragon GP is scheduled for 9am (GMT) on Sunday (12). O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World of Motorspeed 2021.

Marc Márquez leads the last free practice in Aragon

The province of Teruel provided a Saturday of sun and heat for MotoGP this Saturday afternoon. When the drivers entered the grid for the fourth free practice, the thermometers showed 28.3°C, with the asphalt reaching 45.7°C.

Taking advantage of Ducati’s notorious improvement between 2020 and 2021, Jack Miller opened the session at the top, 0s428 better than Johann Zarco. Álex Rins appeared next, ahead of Joan Mir and Fabio Quartararo.

In the opening minutes of the session, Maverick Viñales caused a localized yellow flag by escaping the track at turn 7. The Spaniard, however, avoided the crash and soon returned to training.

Maverick Viñales escaped from the track at the start of the TL4 (Video: MotoGP)

Meanwhile, Aleix Espargaró put Aprilia in charge with 1min48s626, 0s101 better than Marc Márquez. Zarco was the third.

The six-time champion then dropped to 1min48s272 and jumped to the end of the timesheet, 0s215 better than Miller. Zarco was third, followed by Aleix and Mir.

This afternoon, most of the drivers had hard tires at the front, a choice that takes into account the high temperatures of the track. At the rear, most started with the soft ones, with Quartararo and Rossi taking risks with a pair of tough ones and names like Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martín using the middle ones.

The oldest of the Márquez team set a strong pace and, after six laps, was in the lead of the session, now with 1min48s142, 0s213 ahead of Francesco Bagnaia, the second place. Miller had dropped to third.

Marc Márquez showed strength at the TL4 in Aragon (Video: MotoGP)

After a stint in the pits, Quartararo returned to the track with a soft rear tire and moved up to ninth place, while Pol Espargaró jumped to sixth, 0s483 behind Marc.

Fabio improved his time once more, but he still couldn’t advance enough to improve from eighth place. Pol, however, moved up to fourth, with Takaaki Nakagami appearing to settle in eighth.

With 1:48s492, Jorge Martín jumped to fourth place, facing Pol Espargaró and Mir. Zarco dropped to seventh, ahead of Aleix and Nakagami.

With just over five minutes to go, Quartararo was 1min48s413 and took third position, 0s271 behind Marc. Shortly thereafter, however, Bastianini passed the Worlds leader by 0s099.

Enea, incidentally, hid even further on the next lap and passed Bagnaia by 0s035 to be the best Ducati, occupying second place. The Avintia pilot has a 2019 Ducati in his hands.

With the end of the 30 minutes of training, Márquez secured the lead with 1min48s116, 0s148 better than Bastianini. Bagnaia took third, with Quartararo, Miller, Nakagami, Martín, Pol Espargaró, Mir and Zarco closing the top-10.

Zarco and Binder go to Q2. Kidney comes out 20th on the grid

Álex Rins was the first to occupy the lead in the first phase of the classification, 0s043 better than Álex Márquez. In the sequence, Johann Zarco was at 1:47:327 and took the lead, with Brad Binder coming in second. Luca Marini moved up to third. 0s198 below the cutoff for Q2.

Álex Rins responded next, but only to pass Marini by 0s020 and settle in third, 0s178 slower than Binder.

Álex Márquez and Álex Rins rode together at the start of Q1 (Video: MotoGP)

At the time of the pit-stops round, the top-10 had Zarco, Binder, Rins, Marini, Cal Crutchlow, Valentino Rossi, Miguel Oliveira, Álex Márquez, Danilo Petrucci and Maverick Viñales.

Returning to the track, Danilo Petrucci jumped to second, 0s381 behind Zarco, the same difference as Binder, who immediately regained his position, 0s017 behind the French rider at Pramac.

Johann, however, was on a fast lap and lowered it to 1:47:293 to extend the lead to 0:051.

With the clock reset, Maverick Viñales advanced to fifth place, 0s471 behind Zarco. Álex Márquez moved up to fourth in the sequence, ahead of Cal Crutchlow, Petrucci and Marini.

Brad Binder guaranteed a jump to Q2 using the new chassis developed by KTM (Video: MotoGP)

Thus, Zarco and Binder go to the final stage of the classification, with Iker Lecuona securing 13th place on the grid, ahead of Alex Márquez, Cal Crutchlow, Danilo Petrucci, Luca Marini, Miguel Oliveira and Maverick Viñales. Álex kidneys will start only 20th, followed by Valentino Rossi and Jake Dixon.

Bagnaia gives Ducati 50th pole in the premier class at the Worlds

The final round of qualifying began with Francesco Bagnaia at the top of the timesheet, with 1min49s908, 0s493 better than Jack Miller. Without delay, Marc Márquez jumped to second place, still 0s236 behind Pecco.

Jorge Martín then appeared with 1min46s878 and took provisional pole position by 0s030. Miller moved up to third, followed by Marc Márquez, Johann Zarco and Quartararo.

Fabio Quartararo showed strength at the start of Q2 (Video: MotoGP)

The Worlds leader, however, went further in the sequence. The Frenchman spiked 1min46s727 and took the lead, 0s151 better than Martín. Bagnaia came in third.

With the drivers already heading to the pits, Joan Mir was 1min47s286 and took sixth place, 0s559 behind Quartararo.

Back on the track, Bagnaia was at 1min46s322 and regained the lead, detonating Quartararo’s mark by 0s405. Marc Márquez jumped to third, followed by Martín and Miller.

Pecco Bagnaia broke the track record to take pole (Video: MotoGP)

With the clock locked, Quartararo improved to 1min46s719, but couldn’t pass Pecco. Miller was 1min46s688 and took second place.

