Bahia changes in goal and attack to catch Santos; see lineup

After a whole week free, Bahia is ready to face Santos, this Saturday (4), at 9 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for the game that opens the second round of the Brazilian Championship.

This Friday morning (10), coach Diego Dabove commanded the last activity before the match. At Cidade Tricolor, the coach set up the starting lineup and did a tactical job, adjusting the positioning of the players on the field.

For the confrontation in Vila Belmiro, Bahia has two certain changes in the lineup. Goalkeeper Matheus Teixeira, suspended for the third yellow card, and forward Rossi, injured, are out of the match.

In goal, Danilo Fernandes, Mateus Claus and Dénis Júnior are the options. The tendency is for Danilo Fernandes to win the position and return to the starting lineup. The goalkeeper lost his post after suffering a rib fracture.

On the attack, Dabove has a puzzle to assemble. If you opt for a speed player in Rossi’s spot, the most quoted is striker Maycon Douglas. The coach also has Oscar Ruiz and newly hired Eugenio Isnaldo at his disposal, but they usually play on the left side.

The coach can also strengthen the midfield, leaving the team with just two forwards. In this case, the duo can be formed by Rodriguinho and Rodallega, or Rodriguinho and Gilberto, who returns after serving suspension.

A likely lineup against Santos has:

Danilo Fernandes, Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Araújo, Mugni and Daniel; Maycon Douglas, Rodallega (Gilberto) and Rodriguinho.

After training, the Bahia delegation boarded towards Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. With 21 points, the tricolor is the current 16th place in the Brasileirão, three points from the relegation zone.