Bangkok welcomes vaccinated tourists again in October

Thailand intends to reopen Bangkok to visitors who are 100% vaccinated – announced the authorities on Friday (10), while the kingdom tries to recover the tourism sector, badly shaken by the pandemic.

Before covid-19, tourism represented the fifth largest revenue item in the country. With the severe restrictions imposed by the government to fight the coronavirus, the number of foreign visitors has been reduced to almost nothing.

As a result, Thailand registered its worst economic results in two decades.

Thailand’s Tourism Authority said that as of Oct. 1, foreign visitors with full vaccinations will be able to land in Bangkok and four other provinces, without having to serve a two-week quarantine in a hotel.

In addition to the capital, Bangkok, the provinces of Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan are free. All of them will be able to receive tourists under the model called “sandbox”, applied since July on the tourist island of Phuket.

According to this model, the tourist must remain within a certain zone for seven days after arrival and take the coronavirus detection test. After that, other destinations within the country may be included in the travel schedule.