Barbacena to start vaccination of teenagers

The Municipality of Barbacena (PMB), through the Municipal Health Department (Sesap) received the signaling approval of the Government of Minas Gerais for the vaccination against Covid-19 of adolescents between 12 and 17 years old. Approval came as per deliberation 3508 of September 4, 2021.

In this way, the municipality will start the vaccination process, as soon as doses of the Pfizer vaccine are made available for the application of Dose 1, in a staggered manner by decreasing age group, in the following order of priority:

A) Population aged 12 to 17 with permanent disability;

B) Population aged 12 to 17 years with the presence of comorbidities, as shown in table I;

C) Population aged 12 to 17 years, pregnant and postpartum (up to 45 days after delivery);

D) Population between 12 and 17 deprived of liberty;

E) Population aged 12 to 17 years without comorbidities.

For the start of vaccination, the City Hall will carry out prior publication in its official communication channels. The first publications will be made as of today (10/09).

Given the need for medical certificate and/or examinations necessary to prove permanent disability, comorbidity and gestational or postpartum status, it is important that the entire target audience, at the time of vaccination, present the appropriate proof as described in the tables below, speeding up the immunization process.

* A person with a disability is one who has a long-term physical, mental, intellectual or sensory impairment, which, in interaction with one or more barriers, can obstruct their full and effective participation in society on equal terms with the other people. This group includes people with:

1 – Motor impairment that causes great difficulty or inability to walk or climb stairs.

2 – Individuals with great difficulty or inability to hear even with the use of a hearing aid.

3- Individuals with great difficulty or inability to see even with glasses. 4- Individuals with any permanent intellectual disability that limits their usual activities, such as working, going to school, playing, etc.

* Disability should preferably be proven by means of any supporting document, as long as it meets the concept of permanent disability adopted in this strategy, which may be: medical report indicating the disability; free public transport cards that indicate a disability; documents evidencing assistance in rehabilitation centers or specialized units in the care of people with disabilities; official identity document indicating the disability; or any other document indicating that it is a person with a disability. If there is no supporting document, vaccination will be possible based on the individual’s self-declaration, on this occasion the individual must be informed about the crime of misrepresentation (art. 299 of the Penal Code).

Check the tables of groups of comorbidities: