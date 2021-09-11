Barcelona SC coach comments on David Luiz and highlights Flamengo as the most powerful club in America – Flamengo

PHOTO: REPRODUCTION / BSC TV

After a long soap opera, Flamengo closed the hiring of David Luiz, this Friday (10), and raised the level of the cast for the season. The news reached the coach Fábian Bustos, from Barcelona SC, who are opponents of Rubro-Negro in the semifinals of the Libertadores. In an interview with BSC TV, the Ecuadorian coach praised the defender and highlighted Mais Querido as the most powerful club on the continent.

– He is a player with a lot of history. They (Flemish) brought in three players who were playing in Europe. Flamengo, today, is the most powerful team on the continent and, obviously, they have a lot of tools and a lot of economic power to be able to bring players of this level. But let’s try to play up to it and be competitive.

It is worth mentioning that David Luiz will be able to go to the field in the first duel against Barcelona SC, scheduled for Wednesday (21), at Maracanã. That’s because the entries of athletes for the semifinals of Libertadores can be done until September 17th. On the other hand, the defender will not be available for the return match against Grêmio, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Negotiations to have David Luiz were not easy for Flamengo. One of the factors that contributed to the hiring was the mobilization of fans on social networks, which sensitized the 34-year-old defender. He will sign the contract next Monday (10), with a link until December 2022 with Flamengo.