Belford Roxo Boys: Public Defender Calls for Caution on Police Finding Children Killed by Drug Trafficking | Rio de Janeiro

The Rio de Janeiro Public Defender’s Office urged caution on the police’s conclusion that the boys who disappeared in Belford Roxo, in the Baixada Fluminense, had been killed by order of the drug trade. The agency alleges that no concrete evidence of what actually happened has yet been presented.

“While there is no consistency in the evidence already gathered by the police on this case, while there is still no identification of the culprits (…), the Public Defender’s Office and the families do not understand that this case has come to an end,” the defender told RJ2. Gislaine Kepe, from the Nucleus for the Defense of Human Rights.

On Thursday (9), almost nine months after the disappearance of three boys in Belford Roxo, Baixada Fluminense, the secretary of Civil Police, Allan Turnowski, stated that drug dealers from the Castelar favela were the authors of the murder of the children.

1 of 2 Belford Roxo Children — Photo: Reproduction Belford Roxo Children — Photo: Reproduction

According to Turnowski, investigators already have the names, but the secretary said they will only be revealed after the investigation is completed. O the reason for the homicides would be the theft of birds.

“The traffickers from the Castelar favela were the ones who killed the boys in the Baixada. From the beginning, we had this line as stronger, but we also had other lines that, during the investigation, were being discarded,” explained the secretary, in interview with RJ2.

The secretary added that there was technical work to reach the conclusion that the authors were drug dealers.

Traffic is responsible for the deaths of the boys in Belford Roxo, says secretary of Civil Police

“There is evidential evidence, there are statements by important witnesses who gave details of how the day of the event happened. (…) We still have hopes of finding these bodies, but it is not an easy task,” said Turnowiski.

And this Friday (10) the police made new searches for the bodies of Lucas, Alexandre and Fernando. The searches focused on a river eight and a half meters deep that flows into the Amapá River, in Belford Roxo.

The location of the searches was pointed out in testimony by witnesses as a possible location where the children’s bodies would be. Fire Department divers searched the area for about two hours, but nothing was found.

How did boys disappear? What did families do? See questions and answers

Police found a bone in an area where a man reportedly left bodies

At RJ2, Turnowski dossier the head of trafficking in Castelar was executed as a file burning, in Complexo da Penha, after the police proceeded with the investigation.

The perpetrators of the crime would have asked him for permission to kill the boys, but they would not have said that the so-called bird thieves were children.

Lucas Matheus, Alexandre and Fernando Henrique disappeared on December 27th. For months, the police searched for the children. To date, the bodies have not been found.

“It should be completed in a short time, but today we can already say that it was drug trafficking responsible for the deaths of these children,” Turnowski said.