Bisping says the fight between Holyfield and Belfort ‘shouldn’t happen’ and reveals concern for the veteran’s health

Not everyone is excited for the fight between Evander Holyfield and Victor Belfort, which takes place this Saturday (11), at ‘Triller Fight Club‘. On his social networks, the former UFC middleweight champion (under 83.9kg.), Michael Bisping, was honest about the fight and opened a discussion about the age and condition of the ‘Royal Deal‘.

“Fighters are brave by nature. That’s why agents, coaches and commissions are there to protect you from yourself. This fight shouldn’t be happening”, wrote Bisping in his official account on ‘Twitter‘.

The publication, in question, also has a video of Holyfield training. At 58, the American comes out of retirement after ten years of inactivity to return to competition. He even took the lead and was confirmed on the card after Oscar De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19. In his career, there are 57 fights – 44 of which have been victories, ten defeats and two draws.

On the other hand, Belfort is aware of his opponent’s condition, but tries not to belittle him. The ‘Phenomenon’ returns to ‘noble art’ for its second fight. In the only opportunity, in 2006, he overcame Josemario Neves by knockout in the first round and, even though he won, he chose to continue his trajectory in the mixed martial arts.