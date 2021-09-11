Boa Vista City Hall Confirms First Case of Covid-19 Delta Variant | Roraima

The Municipal Health Department released this Friday night (10) the confirmation of the first case of the delta variant of Covid-19. The patient is a woman with a history of traveling out of state with a sample collected in July of this year. The virus was sequenced by the Fiocruz Amazonas Genomic Network laboratory.

What is known about the delta variant

According to the city, the confirmation was sent in a report by the State Health Department (Sesau) on Thursday (9). O G1 he sought out the government of Roraima and is awaiting an answer.

“According to the epidemiological investigations of the municipality of Boa Vista, the patient was infected after traveling out of the state, she presented mild symptoms, without any harm. The family members did not get sick. The teams are still carrying out investigation of the patient’s closest contacts,” he said the city of Boa Vista in note.

New mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are expected. This is common behavior – because as the virus spreads, it can undergo many genetic modifications. Most have little or no impact on virus characteristics. But some changes can influence, for example, the ability of the virus to spread or the effectiveness of vaccines.

There are four variants of the coronavirus classified as “worrying”: alpha, beta, gamma, and delta. Another five are called “variants of interest” such as mu.

The delta variant was first identified in India in October last year. In June, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a warning: the variant has become dominant throughout the world, largely because of its transmissibility.