Boa Vista has confirmed the first case of a new Delta variant

According to epidemiological investigations in the city of Boa Vista, the patient was infected after traveling outside the state, presenting mild symptoms, without any harm. Family members did not get sick.

The teams are still carrying out investigation of the patient’s closest contacts.

The sample collection takes place in July and was forwarded to the Reference Laboratory, Lacen-RR, which forwards it to the laboratory of the Fiocruz Amazonas Genomic Network, which confirmed the positive case.

The city hall has intensified vaccination actions throughout the city, both in urban and rural areas, and expanded the vaccination points against Covid-19. Today, in addition to the five fixed Drive-thru points, another 14 basic health units are available.

Next Monday, 13, the city begins the application of the booster dose in seniors over 70 years of age and immunosuppressed people, following the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

It also reinforces that even taking the two doses of the vaccine, the precautions taken by Covid-19 must be constant, such as using a mask, properly cleaning hands, keeping social distance and avoiding crowding.