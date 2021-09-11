Bolsonaro celebrates dollar fall after note to ease crisis – Money Times

The president Jair Bolsonaro celebrated this Thursday the strong fall of the dollar (USDBRL) against the real after the release of a note signed by him, seen by market agents as an attempt to pacify tempers after an upsurge in the acts of the 7th of September.

In the weekly broadcast by social networks this Thursday, the president said he expected the market trend to repeat itself on Friday, and recalled the impact of the exchange rate on the price of fuels.

Bolsonaro confirmed that he had taken the initiative to contact the former president Michel Temer, who helped him write the note, in which the president affirmed that people in power do not have the right to “stretch the rope” to the point of harming the lives of Brazilians and their economy, and that he never intended to harm any of the Powers.

Shortly after the release of the document, the dollar plummeted against the real in the final stretch of business on the spot market.

The dollar in cash closed at a low of 1.80%, at 5.2277 reais, the biggest daily percentage drop since last August 24 (-2.25%).

At the lowest point of the session, reached after the release of the president’s note, the currency touched 5,222 reais (-1.91%). Just before the document was made public (around 4:30 pm), the currency was down by just 0.31%, at 5.3072 reais.

On Thursday’s live, the president also explained, addressing the spectators, that he wants to do the right thing and that, for that very reason, he did not respond to requests for an immediate response to “hard” words such as the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux.

The day after the protests on 7 September Fux stated that failure to comply with court decisions constitutes a crime of responsibility.

In the demonstrations that took place on Tuesday, Bolsonaro launched attacks on STF ministers and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), in addition to announcing that he will no longer comply with court decisions by STF minister Alexandre de Moraes.