Botafogo arranges sponsorship with betting site | Botafogo



Nilton Santos Stadium, home of Botafogo – Reproduction

Nilton Santos Stadium, home of Botafogoreproduction

Published 10/09/2021 15:06

Rio – Botafogo arranged a sponsorship for their uniforms. Estrela Bet, a company in the betting business, is Alvinegro’s newest partner and will print the sleeves of the club’s uniforms until the end of the season. In a video released and a note on the official website, Glorioso announced the partnership.

https://t.co/dojHhajWLA — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) September 10, 2021

The agreement limits the space of the sleeves, but the brand will also occupy the “master” place, on the chest, in the games against Cruzeiro and Vasco. Estrela Bet’s debut in Botafogo’s uniform will be this Saturday, against Londrina, in Série B, at Estádio Nilton Santos.

“Botafogo is going through a moment of internal transformation and the new way of managing the club has been perceived and valued by the market, attracting great partners such as EstrelaBET. The strength of our brand will certainly leverage the company’s business in this rapidly growing segment, which is betting,” celebrated CEO Jorge Braga.

“We hope it is the beginning of a lasting partnership. This agreement symbolizes our incessant work since the beginning of this administration to enhance our brand. We managed to close a sponsorship for shirt sleeves with a higher value than the previous one, made when the Club it was in the Series A of the Brazilian Championship”, revealed Lênin Franco, business director.