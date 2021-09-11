Botafogo increases revenue with sponsorship and store and seeks more ‘new money’; club refuses first Kappa renewal proposal

O Botafogo receive the Londoner, at 4:30 pm, with the possibility of making another leap in the table and getting even closer to returning to the Series A. Like CRB and Goiás, respectively second and third placed, face off at night, the Alvinegros can stop in the vice-leadership. A comeback that excites the crowd and is not limited to the four lines. Outside them, the club also takes steps to breathe a sigh of relief again.

While the team aims to solidify the defense and straighten the attack, the board tries to reduce expenses and create new income. At this last point, the internal evaluation is that the work started well. According to the business director Lenin Franco, only in the first half of the year the fundraising with sponsorship was almost the same as in all 2019, the last full year without a pandemic:

— From January to July 2019, Botafogo had invoiced R$ 3.173 million. And in the same period in 2021, it has already earned R$ 5.260 million.

Yesterday, the club announced the sponsorship of the betting site starbet until the end of the year in the sleeves. Regarding the master space, there are conversations with more than one interested party. Despite the fans’ anxiety, the greatest probability is that it will be for 2022. But September and October are seen as crucial.

“It’s when companies close their budgets for the following year,” says Franco.

Other well-regarded fronts are the rental of the Nilton Santos for recordings and e-commerce. In July, the Botafogo got it right with the futfanatics for managing the virtual store. In the first month, revenues were R$750 thousand — more than in all 2019 (R$700 thousand).

Physical stores are closed. Botafogo is waiting for the definition of the new sporting material supplier to reopen them. The contract with Kappa expires in December, and the first offer for the renewal has been turned down. The club awaits the counterproposal while listening to other companies.

The understanding is that the management of physical stores can be an asset in this negotiation. If she does not enter into the agreement, then it opens a conversation with those interested in being licensors.

In the era of the crypto market, the “fan tokens” (digital assets that allow owners to interact with the club and that can be sold) are also in the crosshairs. In Brazil, Atlético-MG and Corinthians already has. The promise is that Botafogo will be released later this year. At this moment, the club negotiates the company that will take care of the operation. Part of your value will be used to pay the newly hired right-back Rafael.

The arrival of reinforcements and the success of the team are the bets to try to make the number of partner-fans grow. Today, there are 16,600, a number below the desired. The long-awaited return to the elite may be the missing push.