Botafogo vs Londrina: probable teams, lineups and where to watch the match for the Série B do Brasileirão

Botafogo and Londrina measure strength this Saturday. The teams face off for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão Serie B at Estádio Nilton Santos and the match has a high value for both sides.

The clubs are in opposite situations in the table: Botafogo, in 4th position, wants to prevent competitors from approaching the G4. Meanwhile, Londrina, in 18th place, paddles out of the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship.

DATASHEET

Botafogo x Londrina

Date-Time: 09/11/2021, at 4:30 pm

Local: Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

​Referee: Paulo Henrique Schleich Vollkopf (MS)

​Assistants: Cicero Alessandro de Souza (MS) and Marcos dos Santos Brito (MS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

where to watch: Premiere and realtime of THROW!

BOTAFOGO (Technician: Enderson Moreira)

​Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Gilvan, Jonathan Silva; Barreto, Pedro Castro (Luís Oyama); Warley, Chay, Marco Antonio; Rafael Navarro.

Suspended: Rafael Moura

​hanging: Diego Gonçalves and Kanu

​Outside: Gatito Fernández, Diego Cavalieri, Hugo, Ronald, Romildo and Joel Carli (injured), Rafael (non-registered)

LONDRINA (Technician: Márcio Fernandes)

​Dalton; Elacio Córdoba, Saimon, Lucas Costa, Felipe Vieira; Tárik, Jhonny Lucas, Matheus Bianqui; Celsinho (Gegê), Salatiel, Marcelinho.

suspended:-

​hanging:-

​Outside: César, Marcel, Victor Daniel, Mossoró and Marcelo Freitas (injured)