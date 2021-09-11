Botafogo x Londrina: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

The 23rd round will have a duel of opposites at Nilton Santos. Botafogo wants to get closer to the lead, while Londrina is in a hurry to escape the relegation zone. Cariocas and Paraná will measure forces from 4:30 pm (GMT) this Saturday.

Botafogo is packed. Three straight wins, five games without losing and the chance to close the gap with the leader Coritiba to four points. For that, the Alvinegros need to win, despite the absence of captain Joel Carli, injured. On the other hand, the team has the good news of the return of top scorer Rafael Navarro.

Londrina comes from three games without a win and remains in the relegation zone. Tubarão already has 16 rounds inside the Z-4 ​​in this Serie B. The bet to hold Botafogo is in their recent performance away from home. In the last five matches as a visitor, the team has only lost once, had three draws and one victory – this one over Vasco, also in Rio de Janeiro.

The match will have gates closed to the public due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Streaming: the match will be broadcast by Premiere, with narration by Daniel Pereira and comments by Renata Mendonça and Roque Jr. Fernanda Colombo commands Central do Apito.

Real time: ge follows the match in real time and with exclusive videos (link above).

Botafogo – technician (auxiliary): Luis Fernando Flores

Botafogo has some news among the related, while changes in the starting lineup should be minimal. Enderson does not command the team personally because he is punished by the STJD, but wants to keep the base he fitted. He doesn’t have Captain Carli, and Gilvan must be his replacement. In attack, Navarro resumes his starting position after serving a suspension.

In the reserve bank, some absences and other returns. Rafael Moura, for the third yellow card, and Romildo, injured, are missing. The big new face is Diego Gonçalves, back from injury. Young Cesinha and Mezenga also gained space among those called up.

Probable lineup: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Gilvan and Jonathan Silva; Barreto, Pedro Castro and Chay; Warley, Marco Antônio and Navarro.

Embezzlement: Carli (ankle sprain), Hugo (collarbone fracture), Gatito (in transition), Ronald (in transition), Rafael Moura (suspended), Romildo (ankle sprain); Enderson Moreira (coach, suspended).

Hanging: Diego Gonçalves, Diego Loureiro, Kanu, Romildo and Warley.

Londrina – technician: Márcio Fernandes

Londrina should promote the debut of right-back Elacio Córdoba, recently hired from Inter de Limeira. With that, Matheus Bianqui, who had been improvised in the position, should return to midfield – Celsinho or Lucas Lourenço go to the bench. Another exchange will be made in goal, with Dalton taking over from César, who underwent an arthroscopy on his knee.

Probable lineup: Dalton; Elacio Córdoba, Saimon, Lucas Costa and Felipe Vieira; Tárik, Jhonny Lucas and Matheus Bianqui; Celsinho (Gegê or Lucas Lourenço), Salatiel and Marcelinho.

Embezzlement: César, Marcel and Victor Daniel (surgery recovery); Mossoró and Marcelo Freitas (injured).

