Bottas overtakes Hamilton and starts ahead in the F1 sprint race in Italy

Valtteri Bottas defeated Lewis Hamilton in the Monza qualifying (Photo: Mercedes)

BRIEFING | ALL ABOUT THE FORMULA 1 ITALY GP CLASSIFICATION

Those who expected to see Lewis Hamilton as the fastest in the standings saw Valtteri Bottas shine almost in the twilight of Monza this Friday (10). The Finn turned 1min19s555 on the last attempt at a fast lap, overcame his teammate by 0s096 and secured the right to start ahead in the Formula 1 sprint race in Italy. The feat does not earn the driver the pole position for statistical purposes.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, will start in third, side by side with Lando Norris, in a McLaren that did very well this late afternoon in northern Italy. Daniel Ricciardo will open the third row of the grid this Saturday and will depart alongside Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri.

Carlos Sainz was the best among the Ferrari drivers and took seventh place on the grid in the sprint race at Monza, thus sharing the fourth row with teammate Charles Leclerc. Sergio Pérez took only ninth place in the session, while Antonio Giovinazzi again did well with Alfa Romeo and completed the top-10.

Formula 1 starts accelerating again this Saturday from 7:00 am (GMT-3) with free practice 2. The sprint race, or qualifying race, is scheduled for 11:30 am.

Find out how the classification of the Italian F1 GP went

Q1: Mercedes sets the tone and rabbit saves

With 25ºC ambient temperature and 33ºC on the track, Formula 1 accelerated to the unusual classification this Friday in Monza. As part of the regulations for the weekend marked by the sprint race, the drivers had the mandatory choice of soft tires for the three segments of this afternoon’s session.

Detail of the Alboreto curve at the beginning of the classification in Monza (Photo: Formula 1/Reproduction)

The home team opened the timesheet with Carlos Sainz up front. The Spaniard turned 1min22s495, but the mark was soon broken by Max Verstappen, who turned in 1min22s108. But the Dutchman was overtaken by McLaren de Lando Norris, who spiked 1min21s681, left Max behind by 0s427 and took the lead in Q1.

Among the Mercedes drivers, Valtteri Bottas turned 1min20s804, but the time was easily beaten by Lewis Hamilton, who recorded 1min20s543 to make a provisional one-two up front. McLaren were looking too well with Daniel Ricciardo in third, ahead of Pierre Gasly and the surprising Antonio Giovinazzi, while Norris was sixth and Verstappen only seventh.

The Mercedes was left, while Verstappen complained about the heavy traffic ahead. The Dutchman was one of the drivers who cursed a lot on the radio in front of the huge number of cars that were driving close to each other. Another who shouted was Gasly, while Charles Leclerc snapped: “It’s a mess.” The Monegasque was also almost hit by Nikita Mazepin on the way out of the pit-lane and fired at Haas, who released the Russian almost on top of the Ferrari #16. “How did they let you out?”

What was seen in Q1 in Monza was a huge mess (Photo: Formula 1/Twitter)

When he managed to get some clear track ahead, Verstappen set the third fastest time of Q1, followed by Sainz and Leclerc, while Ricciardo came in sixth.

As the end of Q1 approached, several riders left the pits again for the final quick lap attempt. And again, very close to each other, which created a huge risk of accident. All because each competitor sought the vacuum to ensure enough time to advance to Q2.

A rabbit crossed the track and was almost run over in Q1 (Photo: Formula 1)

Yuki Tsunoda had his fast lap deleted for exceeding the track limits at turn 11 and was eliminated alongside Nicholas Latifi, Mick Schumacher, Robert Kubica and Nikita Mazepin. The Japanese pilot’s deleted time saved George Russell from elimination. The Brit, future Mercedes driver, moved to the second phase of the session. A rabbit was also saved, who crossed the track at the height of the Di Lesmo curve and escaped what could have been a tragic being run over.

Q2: Vettel and Alonso are eliminated; McLaren is doing well

The opening times in the second part of the session were made by Red Bull cars. Verstappen overcame Pérez by nailing 1min20s710. But the order soon changed when Bottas took the lead, which was soon conquered by Hamilton, owner of Friday’s great performance when he spiked 1min19s936, just 0.096 faster than his teammate.

McLaren appeared again very well and placed Norris and Ricciardo in third and fourth respectively, while Gasly was fifth with AlphaTauri, ahead of Verstappen and Giovinazzi.

Red Bull failed to be a real competitor this Friday in Monza (Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

In the middle of qualifying, Mercedes announced the replacement of all the components of the driving unit of Bottas’ car, which will use the fourth engine this season, which entails punishment with the loss of positions on the grid. Thus, the Finn was already aware that he will start at the end of the line in the main race on Sunday.

The drivers exited the pit-lane again very close for the final minutes of Q2. “It’s unbelievable what’s going on here,” Verstappen fired after managing to wriggle free of the cars and accelerate. In the midst of that commotion, Aston Martin dropped Sebastian Vettel’s car right on top of Hamilton’s Mercedes and, very close, there was an accident in the pit-lane.

Alpine and Aston Martin suffered elimination with their two cars. Vettel, Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, as well as George Russell, fell. Hamilton, Bottas, Norris, Verstappen — who improved their time at the end of Q2 —, Ricciardo, Gasly, Giovinazzi — again in Q3 and ahead of the Ferrari drivers —, Sainz, Leclerc and Pérez advanced to the finals.

Lando Norris was one of the highlights of Friday in Monza (Photo: McLaren)

Q3: Bottas overtakes Hamilton and starts ahead in the sprint race

It was Mercedes, the wide favorite, which took the lead and first released its drivers to the track in the final phase of qualifying. The first to complete his lap was Bottas, who made a mistake in the second sector and even put the left rear wheel on the ground. The Finn turned 1min20s388.

Hamilton was better than his teammate and overcame him in 0s439 to record 1m19s949. Then, however, Verstappen made it clear that he would not sell the first grid position in the sprint race to his rival on the cheap. The championship leader timed just 0s017 slower than Lewis and moved up to second. And no vacuum.

McLaren again appeared very well with Norris in third and Ricciardo in fourth, while Bottas was only fifth.

Confident of breaking Hamilton’s favouritism, Red Bull took to the track Pérez just ahead of Verstappen to seek vacuum in the final quick-lap attempt. But Max was unable to improve following his return and stayed with the same time.

The one who flew in his quick lap attempt was Bottas, who overcame Hamilton by 0s096. The seven-times champion was unable to improve his time and was surpassed by his teammate, who will start ahead in Saturday’s sprint race at Monza.

F1 2021, Italian GP, ​​Monza, Sprint Race Grid:

1 V BOOTS Mercedes 1:19.555 two L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:19.651 +0.096 3 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:19.966 +0.411 4 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:19,989 +0.434 5 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:19,995 +0.440 6 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:20,260 +0.705 7 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:20,462 +0.907 8 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:20,510 +0.955 9 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:20.611 +1,056 10 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:20,808 +1,253 11 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:20,913 +1,358 12 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:21,020 +1,465 13 F ALONSO alpine 1:21,069 +1,514 14 AND OCON alpine 1:21,103 +1,548 15 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:21,392 +1,837 16 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:21,925 +2,370 17 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:21,973 +2,418 18 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:22.248 +2,693 19 R KUBICA Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:22,530 +2,975 20 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari 1:22,716 +3.161 Time 107% 1:25.124 +5,569