Boys from Belford Roxo: the chronology of the case of the missing children almost 9 months ago | Rio de Janeiro

The case of the Belford Roxo boys who disappeared nearly nine months ago is getting closer and closer to a tragic outcome. The police claim that Lucas, Alexandre and Fernando they were killed by traffickers from Morro do Castelar for an alleged theft of birds.

And as the inquiry has not yet been concluded, the state Public Defender’s Office asked for “caution” since the names of the culprits have not yet been revealed. The Civil Police Secretary, delegate Allan Turnowski, said in an interview with RJ2 that the authors have already been identified.

See below the CASE CHRONOLOGY, which started in December of last year:

In December 27, 2020, Lucas Matheus (8 years old), his cousin Alexandre da Silva (10 years old) and Fernando Henrique (11 years old) left home on Sunday at around 10:30 am to play on the soccer field next to the condominium where they live, in the Castelar neighborhood .

At the time, the boys’ families said they were used to playing alone. And that in the early afternoon, around 2 pm, they used to go home for lunch. But that Sunday, did not return.

The trio of boys was last seen at a fair in Areia Branca, also in Belford Roxo. A video revealed only in March shows the children walking along Malopia Street, one of the paths of the Castelar community, where they live, to Areia Branca.

The excerpt of the video where the boys appear was found by the Public Ministry in material that had already been seized by the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police (DHBF). This raised the hypothesis that the Civil Police’s investigation had failed.

In a statement, the police responded by stating that the discovery of the recording was not harmful to the investigation because no steps were not taken.

The following month, the case completed 100 days. Family members complained that the police investigation started too late. This is because, according to relatives, the first witnesses were only heard a week after the families went to the police station to report the disappearance

Assisting family members, the Public Defender’s Office informed that, until that moment, the police had not yet made clear which lines of investigation were being followed. Again in a statement, the Civil Police informed that the steps were in progress.

Half a year passed and the anguish of relatives only grew. On the date that marked the disappearance of the boys, in June, Fernando Henrique’s mother, Tatiana da Conceição Ribeiro, lamented the amount of false clues that were reported to the family as “hazing”.

Last image of the boys on the street in Belford Roxo before disappearing

“Some days I even want to do something crazy: go out on the street, try to find him. But I can’t find him anymore. Just hazing, just hazing. It’s very painful,” he said.

That month, police announced that they would gather the three boys’ relatives on July 1 to provide information about the case. In addition to family members, the Civil Police announced that it analyzed images from cameras and took other actions in an attempt to clarify the disappearance.

On July 20, military police arrested a man who, in principle, might have been involved in the boys’ disappearance. However, the G1 found that the connection did not exist, although the Civil Police did not rule out that the arrest could help to elucidate the case.

Known as Rabicó, the man was part of the drug trade in Belford Roxo.

Traffickers Killed, Says Police Secretary

On Thursday (9), In September, almost nine months after the disappearance, turnowski he claimed that traffickers from the Castelar favela were the authors of the murder of the children.

According to Turnowski, investigators already have the names of the criminals, but he added that they will only be revealed after the investigation is complete. O the reason for the homicides would be the theft of birds.

Also according to the secretary, the head trafficker at Morro do Castelar, in Belford Roxo, who would have ordered the death of the boys, was killed by other bandits in a strategy of “burning files”.

Caution request and new searches

And this Friday (10), the Public Defender asked caution about the conclusions of the police. On the same day, the police made new searches for the bodies of the boys. The searches focused on a river eight and a half meters deep that flows into the Amapá River, in Belford Roxo.

