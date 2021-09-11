Monique Mello – 17:21 | updated on 09/10/2021 5:47 pm



José Luiz Datena wants to run for President Photo: Playback/Band

O Brazil Urgent, led by José Luiz Datena, it may go off the air in 2022. The Band anticipated by three months and will officially present its grid for next year on the 28th. According to columnist Flávio Ricco, from R7 portal, the news is not among the attractions confirmed to stay on schedule.

The reason would be the real possibility of the presenter to run for President of the Republic in 2022. Also according to the columnist, the “radicalism” of canceling the program, instead of putting a replacement, would be because “Brasil Urgente has the face of Datena” and it would be virtually impossible to replace the presenter.

Datena has claimed to be a pre-candidate for the presidency for the PSL, the party for which President Jair Bolsonaro was elected. In a recent interview with the website O Antagonista, the journalist said that he welcomes the likely merger between his party and the Democrats. He even evaluated two names to be candidates for the vice presidency: the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), and the ex-minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta.

– The two would be great candidates. Pacheco or Mandetta would help me a lot as deputy – said the presenter.

