Brazil has 718 deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours; moving average of deaths remains below 500 for the 3rd day | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (10) 718 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 585,923 since the start of the pandemic. With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 453 – the lowest since November 13 (when he was in 403). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -34% and points out a trend of fall . It is the 18th straight day of retreat in this comparison.

The numbers are in a new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Friday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Saturday (4): 609

Sunday (5): 606

Monday (6): 603

Tuesday (7): 526

Wednesday (8): 461

Thursday (9): 457

Friday (10): 453

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Amapá and Amazonas did not register deaths in the last 24 hours. Mato Grosso do Sul did not update the number of new cases of the disease.

Just the state of the Ceará shows an upward trend in deaths.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 20,974,623 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 16,371 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 17,165 diagnoses per day – below the 20,000 mark for the fifth day in a row and resulting in a variation of -31% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, which indicates fall.

The moving average of cases of the disease is also the lowest since November 8 last year, when it was at 16.534.

At its worst, the moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 585,923

585,923 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 718

718 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 453 per day (variation in 14 days: -31%)

453 per day (variation in 14 days: -31%) Total confirmed cases: 20,974,623

20,974,623 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 16,371

16,371 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 17,165 (variation in 14 days: -31%)

On the rise (1 state): EC

EC In stability (5 states): SC, GO, RR, PE and RN

SC, GO, RR, PE and RN Falling (20 states and the Federal District): PR, RS, ES, MG, RJ, SP, DF, MS, MT, AC, AP, PA, RO, TO, AL, BA, MA, PB, PI, SE and AM

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Brazilians who have completed the vaccination schedule exceed 30% of the population. There are 71,901,248 people who completed the vaccination schedule with the second dose or the single dose of vaccines, completing the vaccination schedule. This corresponds to 33.71% of the population.

Those who are partially immunized, that is, only the first dose of vaccines, are 137,488,532 people, which corresponds to 64.45% of the population.

The booster dose was applied to 69,378 people (0.03% of the population).

See the situation in the states

ES: -31%

MG: -41%

RJ: -22%

SP: -49%

DF: -20%

GO: +1%

MS: -42%

MT: -26%

AC: -50%

AM: -58%

AP: -80%

PA: -74%

RO: -32%

RR: 0%

TO: -56%

AL: -25%

BA: -41%

EC: +18%

MA: -61%

PB: -22%

PE: -8%

PI: -16%

RN: 0%

SE: -85%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

